‘This time it will be a regional war’: Iran’s Khamenei issues chilling warning to Trump as US ‘Armada’ closes in
Speaking amid an increased US military presence in the Middle East and sharp rhetoric from President Donald Trump, Khamenei said Iran would not be intimidated by American threats, according to state media.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday warned that any military action by the United States against Iran would trigger a broader regional conflict, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to rise.
“(Trump) regularly says that he brought ships… The Iranian nation shall not be scared by these things, the Iranian people will not be stirred by these threats,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.
Khamenei said Iran did not seek confrontation but would respond forcefully if attacked.00 “We are not the initiators and do not want to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will strike a strong blow against anyone who attacks and harasses them,” he said.
The remarks come as the United States has stepped up its naval deployment in the region. The United States Navy currently has six destroyers, one aircraft carrier and three littoral combat ships operating in Middle Eastern waters.
Washington’s show of force follows repeated warnings from Trump, who has threatened intervention if Iran refuses to agree to a nuclear deal or fails to halt the killing of protesters.
Despite the escalation in rhetoric, Iranian officials have indicated that diplomacy remains an option. Tehran has said it is open to “fair” negotiations, provided talks do not seek to limit Iran’s defensive capabilities.
Protests and crackdown
The tensions also come against the backdrop of widespread protests inside Iran that erupted in late December over economic hardships before evolving into the most serious political challenge to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.
The demonstrations have largely subsided following a security crackdown. Official figures place the death toll linked to the unrest at 3,117, while the US-based rights group HRANA said on Sunday it had verified at least 6,713 deaths. Reuters said it was unable to independently verify the numbers.
Khamenei likened the protests to a “coup”, describing them as “sedition” aimed at attacking the centres that govern the country, state media reported.
