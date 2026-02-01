‘This time it will be a regional war’: Iran’s Khamenei issues chilling warning to Trump as US ‘Armada’ closes in

(From left to right) US President Donald Trump and Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Source: File)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday warned that any military action by the United States against Iran would trigger a broader regional conflict, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to rise.

Speaking amid an increased US military presence in the Middle East and sharp rhetoric from President Donald Trump, Khamenei said Iran would not be intimidated by American threats, according to state media.

“(Trump) regularly says that he brought ships… The Iranian nation shall not be scared by these things, the Iranian people will not be stirred by these threats,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

‘We are not the initiators’

Khamenei said Iran did not seek confrontation but would respond forcefully if attacked.00 “We are not the initiators and do not want to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will strike a strong blow against anyone who attacks and harasses them,” he said.