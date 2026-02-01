‘This time it will be a regional war’: Iran’s Khamenei issues chilling warning to Trump as US ‘Armada’ closes in

Speaking amid an increased US military presence in the Middle East and sharp rhetoric from President Donald Trump, Khamenei said Iran would not be intimidated by American threats, according to state media.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 05:17 PM IST
Khamenei Trump, iran, donald trump(From left to right) US President Donald Trump and Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Source: File)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday warned that any military action by the United States against Iran would trigger a broader regional conflict, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to rise.

“(Trump) regularly says that he brought ships… The Iranian nation shall not be scared by these things, the Iranian people will not be stirred by these threats,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

‘We are not the initiators’

Khamenei said Iran did not seek confrontation but would respond forcefully if attacked.00 “We are not the initiators and do not want to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will strike a strong blow against anyone who attacks and harasses them,” he said.

The remarks come as the United States has stepped up its naval deployment in the region. The United States Navy currently has six destroyers, one aircraft carrier and three littoral combat ships operating in Middle Eastern waters.

Washington’s show of force follows repeated warnings from Trump, who has threatened intervention if Iran refuses to agree to a nuclear deal or fails to halt the killing of protesters.

Also Read | ‘No two-hour war’: Iran says response to US military attack would be ‘swift and decisive’

Diplomacy still possible, says Tehran

Despite the escalation in rhetoric, Iranian officials have indicated that diplomacy remains an option. Tehran has said it is open to “fair” negotiations, provided talks do not seek to limit Iran’s defensive capabilities.

Story continues below this ad

Protests and crackdown

The tensions also come against the backdrop of widespread protests inside Iran that erupted in late December over economic hardships before evolving into the most serious political challenge to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

The demonstrations have largely subsided following a security crackdown. Official figures place the death toll linked to the unrest at 3,117, while the US-based rights group HRANA said on Sunday it had verified at least 6,713 deaths. Reuters said it was unable to independently verify the numbers.

Khamenei likened the protests to a “coup”, describing them as “sedition” aimed at attacking the centres that govern the country, state media reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Feb 01: Latest News
