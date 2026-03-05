Iran’s IRIS Dena sinking: What are international waters and how they differ from territorial waters and EEZ?

A vessel sails off the Galle coast after a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, Iris Dena, off Sri Lanka, in Galle, on March 4, 2026. (REUTERS)

The sinking of Iranian warship IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka on Wednesday has drawn global attention to an often-confusing aspect of international law: who controls the seas. A US submarine strike sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena about 40 nautical miles off Lanka’s southern city of Galle, killing 87 sailors and leaving several others missing, news agency Associated Press reported.

Iran has warned Washington will “bitterly regret” the attack, saying the ship was operating in international waters when it was struck.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, said it is also dealing with another Iranian vessel inside its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) while trying to safeguard lives following the incident.