Iran’s agrees to cease-fire, to allow safe passage for ships along Hormuz

Iran has agreed to the two-week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi saying that “defensive operations” will be ceased and

Araghchi shared a statement on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declaring that “if attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.”

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration to technical limitations,” Araghchi said his statement released shortly after Trump’s announcement.

Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026

The United States and Iran reached the 11th-hour cease-fire deal on Tuesday evening, hours after President Trump threatened to wipe out Iran’s “whole civilization” if it did not allow commercial shipping to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement was announced by Trump in a post on social media hours after Pakistan, which was working as a mediator between the two sides, urged him to stand down from the 8 p.m. Eastern time deadline he had set for Iran to accede to his demands. The proposal was that each side observe a two-week cease-fire, and that during that time Iran allow oil, gas and other vessels to proceed unmolested through the economically vital waterway.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media has said negotiations with the US will be held in Islamabad to finalise details of an agreement, with the aim of “confirming Iran’s battlefield achievements”.

Talks will begin on Friday 10 April and may be extended, state media reported.

Iran’s supreme security council submitted the 10-point proposal to the United States via Pakistan.

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The announcement on state TV was reportedly accompanied by a graphic flashing: “Trump’s humiliating retreat from anti-Iran rhetoric” and “Trump accepts Iran’s terms for ending the war”.

Key points from Iran’s National Security Council statement