Iranian supertanker carrying $220m oil cargo slips past US blockade

Washington has tightened maritime surveillance as part of broader efforts to curb Iranian oil exports during the conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 3, 2026 11:35 AM IST First published on: May 3, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Iran US IsraelAn oil tanker is anchored off the Baniyas refinery, north of the Mediterranean coastal city of Baniyas in Tartus Governorate, western Syria. (Photo: AP)

An Iranian supertanker loaded with crude worth nearly $220 million has evaded US naval monitoring and reached waters in Southeast Asia, according to maritime tracking firm TankerTrackers, raising fresh questions about the effectiveness of enforcement measures against Tehran.


The vessel, operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), is said to be carrying more than 1.9 million barrels of oil.

“A NITC VLCC supertanker carrying over 1.9 million barrels… has managed to evade the US Navy and reach the Far East,” TankerTrackers said in a post on the social media platform X.

Identified as “HUGE” (IMO: 9357183), the tanker was last publicly tracked near Sri Lanka more than a week ago. It is now believed to be transiting through Indonesia’s Lombok Strait en route to the Riau Archipelago.

The ship has not transmitted signals via the Automatic Identification System (AIS) since March 20, when it departed the Strait of Malacca, a key global shipping lane, according to the tracking firm.

Such signal “dark activity” is often used by sanctioned vessels seeking to avoid detection, particularly amid heightened US enforcement tied to the ongoing tensions with Iran.

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Washington has tightened maritime surveillance as part of broader efforts to curb Iranian oil exports during the conflict. However, the reported movement of the tanker suggests gaps remain in monitoring and interdiction capabilities across busy regional waterways.

There has been no immediate response from US officials to the claim.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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