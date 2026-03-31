Iran war: Pete Hegseth says he visited US troops in Middle East

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the coming days would be decisive in the war against Iran, revealing on Tuesday that he visited American troops in the Middle East over the weekend to witness ongoing military operations and assess the situation on the ground.
Hegseth, speaking alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine at a Pentagon briefing, said he travelled to the region on Saturday, where he observed military operations and met personnel from the US Air Force and Navy, including some who had “just returned from the skies of Iran.” He added that two missiles were successfully intercepted during his visit.
“I asked each young American, ‘what do you need?’ And nobody said better equipment, nobody said more comfortable living conditions, nobody said, ‘Send me home’. Well, of course, eventually we want all those things. They do too,” Hegseth said.
“But what those Americans said to me — young and old, officer and NCO (non-commissioned officer), male and female, Black and White — was, ‘Let’s finish the mission. Get us even more bombs, bigger bombs, more targets. Let us finish this.’”
Hegseth said the next few days in the Middle East conflict would be decisive, claiming that Iranian forces were facing growing pressure on the battlefield.
“We have more and more options, and they have less … in only one month we set the terms, the upcoming days will be decisive,” he said. “Iran knows that, and there’s almost nothing they can militarily do about it.”
Citing intelligence assessments, Hegseth said US strikes were weakening the morale of Iranian forces, triggering desertions, personnel shortages and frustration among senior commanders.
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“We’re seeing major desertions,” he said, adding that the pressure on Iranian forces was intensifying.
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