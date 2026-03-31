Iran war: Pete Hegseth says he visited US troops in Middle East

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the coming days would be decisive in the war against Iran, revealing on Tuesday that he visited American troops in the Middle East over the weekend to witness ongoing military operations and assess the situation on the ground.

Hegseth, speaking alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine at a Pentagon briefing, said he travelled to the region on Saturday, where he observed military operations and met personnel from the US Air Force and Navy, including some who had “just returned from the skies of Iran.” He added that two missiles were successfully intercepted during his visit.