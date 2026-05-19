Trump calls off scheduled attack on Iran amid ‘serious negotiations’ toward peace deal

Donald Trump announced Monday that he was calling off what he said was a scheduled attack on Iran that was supposed to happen Tuesday.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 19, 2026 06:51 AM IST First published on: May 19, 2026 at 06:51 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump listens during an event about prescription drug prices in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus. (Photo: AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington, and that there was now a “very good chance” of reaching a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

After Iran sent the US a new peace proposal, Trump said he had instructed the US military that “we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.

“No ⁠such attack ​had previously been announced, and Reuters could not determine whether preparations had been made for strikes that would mark a renewal of the war Trump started in late February.

Under pressure to reach an accord that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has previously expressed hope that a deal was close on ending the war, and similarly threatened heavy strikes on Iran if Tehran does not reach a deal.

In his post, he said the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had requested that he hold ​off ​on the attack because “a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States ⁠of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond.”

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He did not offer details of the agreement being discussed. Speaking to reporters later, he said the United States would be satisfied if it could reach an agreement with Iran ‌that prevents Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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