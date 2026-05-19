Trump calls off scheduled attack on Iran amid ‘serious negotiations’ toward peace deal

President Donald Trump listens during an event about prescription drug prices in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus. (Photo: AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington, and that there was now a “very good chance” of reaching a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

After Iran sent the US a new peace proposal, Trump said he had instructed the US military that “we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.