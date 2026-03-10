Donald Trump says it’s possible he would ‘talk to Iran’ as war in West Asia intensifies

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Members Issues Conference at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that it’s possible that he would be “willing to talk with Iran” as war in West Asia intensifies amid US-Israel’s continued strikes against Tehran and the Islamic nation continuing its retaliatory attack on Gulf countries in the region.

This comes after Trump earlier warned Iran that if it closes Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers, the US military would strike it much stronger. In a post on Truth Social, the US president also said he prayed that it would never happen.