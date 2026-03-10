Donald Trump says it’s possible he would ‘talk to Iran’ as war in West Asia intensifies

US President Donald Trump warned Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and said talks are still possible as the conflict with Tehran pushes oil prices above $100.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 10, 2026 05:35 PM IST First published on: Mar 10, 2026 at 05:32 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Members Issues Conference at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that it’s possible that he would be “willing to talk with Iran” as war in West Asia intensifies amid US-Israel’s continued strikes against Tehran and the Islamic nation continuing its retaliatory attack on Gulf countries in the region.

This comes after Trump earlier warned Iran that if it closes Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers, the US military would strike it much stronger. In a post on Truth Social, the US president also said he prayed that it would never happen.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump said.

US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E Petersen Jr fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) on Iran. (REUTERS photo)

Trump, in an interview with CBS News, said that he believes the war is “very complete, pretty much” and that he doesn’t have a message for the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was chosen by Tehran’s council after US-Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump also said that he is considering taking over the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key point through which approximately 20% of global oil passes, and it has been disrupted by the war.

During a press briefing on Tuesday from his Miami-area golf club, President Trump said that he expects the war to end “very soon” as the benchmark oil prices soared to over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022 as the fear of US-Israeli war drags on.

Responding to Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Gulf countries in West Asia, Trump said, “One of the things that surprised me most was when they attacked countries that were not attacking them.”

The US military launched Operation Epic Fury in alliance with Israel against Iran after negotiations between Washington and Tehran about the future of the latter’s nuclear program failed.

