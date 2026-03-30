Iran War News Live Updates: Trump says ceasefire could be reached quickly; Israel continues to strike Tehran

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House. (Photo: AP)
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: As the US-Israel war on Iran intensifies, US President Donald Trump said he wants to “take the oil in Iran” in an interview with the Financial Times, even as Pakistan said it is preparing to host talks aimed at easing tensions and Kuwait reported that an Indian worker was killed in an Iranian strike. The developments come amid continued military exchanges and diplomatic efforts across the region.
What Trump said: In the interview, Trump said controlling Iran’s oil was his preferred option. “To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran,” he said, adding that critics of the idea were “stupid people”.
He said the US had multiple options regarding Kharg Island, through which most of Iran’s oil exports pass. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” he said. He also suggested the operation would not be difficult, saying: “I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.” At the same time, Trump indicated talks were under way and a deal remained possible. “I think we’ll make a deal with them pretty soon,” he said, adding: “A deal could be made fairly quickly,” while acknowledging, “It’s possible that we won’t.”
Story continues below this ad
5 Key developments
- Oil prices jump: Crude prices rose above $115 a barrel in Asian markets as the conflict widened and supply concerns grew.
- Strikes hit Iran and Israel: US-Israeli strikes targeted a petrochemical facility in Tabriz and affected power in parts of Tehran, while Iranian fire hit an industrial area in southern Israel, causing a blaze.
- Indian worker killed: Kuwait said an Indian worker was killed in an Iranian attack on a power and desalination plant, as Gulf states reported intercepting drones and missiles.
- Regional diplomacy push: Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad and said they were working towards de-escalation, with Pakistan indicating it could host talks in the coming days.
- Threats and military signals: Iran warned it could widen retaliatory strikes, while its parliamentary speaker said forces were “waiting” for US ground troops as Washington deployed more troops to the region.
Also Read:
The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd