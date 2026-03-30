Iran War News Live Updates: Trump says ceasefire could be reached quickly; Israel continues to strike Tehran

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House. (Photo: AP)

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: As the US-Israel war on Iran intensifies, US President Donald Trump said he wants to “take the oil in Iran” in an interview with the Financial Times, even as Pakistan said it is preparing to host talks aimed at easing tensions and Kuwait reported that an Indian worker was killed in an Iranian strike. The developments come amid continued military exchanges and diplomatic efforts across the region.

What Trump said: In the interview, Trump said controlling Iran’s oil was his preferred option. “To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran,” he said, adding that critics of the idea were “stupid people”.

He said the US had multiple options regarding Kharg Island, through which most of Iran’s oil exports pass. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” he said. He also suggested the operation would not be difficult, saying: “I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.” At the same time, Trump indicated talks were under way and a deal remained possible. “I think we’ll make a deal with them pretty soon,” he said, adding: “A deal could be made fairly quickly,” while acknowledging, “It’s possible that we won’t.”

Story continues below this ad 5 Key developments Oil prices jump: Crude prices rose above $115 a barrel in Asian markets as the conflict widened and supply concerns grew.

Crude prices rose above $115 a barrel in Asian markets as the conflict widened and supply concerns grew. Strikes hit Iran and Israel: US-Israeli strikes targeted a petrochemical facility in Tabriz and affected power in parts of Tehran, while Iranian fire hit an industrial area in southern Israel, causing a blaze.

US-Israeli strikes targeted a petrochemical facility in Tabriz and affected power in parts of Tehran, while Iranian fire hit an industrial area in southern Israel, causing a blaze. Indian worker killed: Kuwait said an Indian worker was killed in an Iranian attack on a power and desalination plant, as Gulf states reported intercepting drones and missiles.

Kuwait said an Indian worker was killed in an Iranian attack on a power and desalination plant, as Gulf states reported intercepting drones and missiles. Regional diplomacy push: Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad and said they were working towards de-escalation, with Pakistan indicating it could host talks in the coming days.

Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad and said they were working towards de-escalation, with Pakistan indicating it could host talks in the coming days. Threats and military signals: Iran warned it could widen retaliatory strikes, while its parliamentary speaker said forces were “waiting” for US ground troops as Washington deployed more troops to the region. Also Read: Iranian Leaders Killed: The Complete List

What is Operation Epic Fury? Full Explainer

Israel-Iran War: Full Timeline The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates Mar 30, 2026 09:42 AM IST Iran War News Live Updates: Trump calls Iran's current leaders 'very reasonable' as Pakistan prepares to host talks President Donald Trump said the US and Iran have been meeting "directly and indirectly" and that Iran's new leaders have been "very reasonable", as more US troops arrived in the region and Tehran warned it will not accept humiliation. Trump's remarks on Sunday came after Pakistan, which is acting as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington, said it was preparing to host "meaningful talks" in the coming days aimed at ending the month-long Iran war. "I think we'll make a deal with them, I'm pretty sure, but it's possible we won't," Trump told reporters on Sunday evening as he traveled aboard Air Force One to Washington. Mar 30, 2026 09:41 AM IST Iran War News Live Updates: Explosions heard in Baghdad as retaliatory attacks on US continue Earlier today, we heard sounds of loud explosions in Baghdad. It’s not the sound of drones but rather sounds of rockets targeting the US Victory Base, which is about 20km (12.4 miles) west of the capital. What we understand is that the air defence system were not able to intercept those rockets, and it hit an A32B Iraqi transport plane that was set ablaze. This was the first time that the US Victory Base was hit. But there are no American soldiers on the ground, and the Americans have evacuated this military base. Mar 30, 2026 09:22 AM IST Iran War News Live Updates: Oil tops $116 a barrel as Iran accuses US of preparing invasion Oil prices have surged to their highest level in nearly two weeks amid escalation on multiple fronts of the US-Israel war on Iran. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose more than 3 percent on Monday morning to top $116 a barrel. Mar 30, 2026 09:18 AM IST Iran War News Live Updates: What all has happened so far today? Here's a wrap-up of today's developments: US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in seizing Iran's oil, specifically targeting Kharg Island, amid escalating tensions. An Indian worker was killed in an Iranian attack on a Kuwait power and desalination plant, while Gulf states intercepted drones and missiles. US-Israeli strikes hit a petrochemical plant in Tabriz, Iran, and knocked out power in parts of Tehran. Iranian forces targeted an industrial zone in southern Israel, sparking a fire and fears of a chemical leak. Israel intercepted two drones fired by Yemen's Houthis, and a UN peacekeeper was killed in southern Lebanon. Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad, committing to de-escalation efforts.

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