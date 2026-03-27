Mediators say Iran has not requested pause on energy site strikes: Report

Mediators involved in efforts to ease the conflict say Iran did not ask for a pause in strikes on its energy facilities, contradicting claims by US President Donald Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal report. Trump said earlier that the US would pause attacks on Iran’s energy sites for 10 days until April 6. He said the US’s decision was taken at Tehran’s request and added that talks were “going very well”.
The announcement came in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, where Trump said the decision followed a request from Tehran. The pause delays further US action on energy infrastructure even as fighting continues across the region, including air strikes in Iran and Lebanon and missile exchanges involving Israel and Gulf countries.
“As per Iranian Government request… I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Talks are ongoing… they are going very well.”
However, mediators told the Wall Street Journal that Iran had not made any such request. They also said Tehran has yet to give a final response to a 15-point US proposal aimed at ending the conflict.
Iran has denied any negotiations with the US, calling the reported talks “fake news”. However, it has admitted that messages are being exchanged through friendly nations. The peace plan’s success is uncertain so far.
Iranian officials have indicated interest in talks but have not taken a final position on the proposal. They have also raised concerns over what they see as wide-ranging demands, particularly on missile issues and uranium enrichment.
Mediators said the chances of a ceasefire remain uncertain, with both sides holding positions that are difficult to reconcile.