Mediators say Iran has not requested pause on energy site strikes: Report

Rescue workers and first responders work at a residential building hit in an earlier US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Mediators involved in efforts to ease the conflict say Iran did not ask for a pause in strikes on its energy facilities, contradicting claims by US President Donald Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal report. Trump said earlier that the US would pause attacks on Iran’s energy sites for 10 days until April 6. He said the US’s decision was taken at Tehran’s request and added that talks were “going very well”.

The announcement came in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, where Trump said the decision followed a request from Tehran. The pause delays further US action on energy infrastructure even as fighting continues across the region, including air strikes in Iran and Lebanon and missile exchanges involving Israel and Gulf countries.