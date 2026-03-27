Mediators say Iran has not requested pause on energy site strikes: Report

Donald Trump said earlier that the US would pause attacks on Iran’s energy sites for 10 days until April 6.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 27, 2026 12:07 PM IST First published on: Mar 27, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
U.S.-Israeli strikeRescue workers and first responders work at a residential building hit in an earlier US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Mediators involved in efforts to ease the conflict say Iran did not ask for a pause in strikes on its energy facilities, contradicting claims by US President Donald Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal report. Trump said earlier that the US would pause attacks on Iran’s energy sites for 10 days until April 6. He said the US’s decision was taken at Tehran’s request and added that talks were “going very well”.

The announcement came in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, where Trump said the decision followed a request from Tehran. The pause delays further US action on energy infrastructure even as fighting continues across the region, including air strikes in Iran and Lebanon and missile exchanges involving Israel and Gulf countries.

“As per Iranian Government request… I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Talks are ongoing… they are going very well.”

However, mediators told the Wall Street Journal that Iran had not made any such request. They also said Tehran has yet to give a final response to a 15-point US proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

What are the key points in Trump’s 15-point plan to end the war with Iran:

Nuclear Disarmament

  • Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities
  • Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons
  • No uranium enrichment on Iranian territory
  • Iran must hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
  • Dismantle Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear facilities

Missile Programme

  • Limit Iran’s missile program in range and quantity
  • Restrict future use of missiles to self-defense
Also read ‘Talks are ongoing’: Trump extends deadline for Iran to open strait of Hormuz by 10 days

Regional Activities

  • Abandon regional proxy “paradigm”
  • Cease funding, directing, and arming of regional proxies

Strait of Hormuz

  • Keep the Strait of Hormuz open as a free maritime corridor

Sanctions and Assistance

  • Lift international sanctions on Iran
  • US assistance for Iran’s civilian nuclear program, including electricity generation at Bushehr nuclear plant
  • Remove “snapback” mechanism allowing automatic reimposition of sanctions

Ceasefire

  • One-month ceasefire to negotiate further

Iran has denied any negotiations with the US, calling the reported talks “fake news”. However, it has admitted that messages are being exchanged through friendly nations. The peace plan’s success is uncertain so far.

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Iranian officials have indicated interest in talks but have not taken a final position on the proposal. They have also raised concerns over what they see as wide-ranging demands, particularly on missile issues and uranium enrichment.

Mediators said the chances of a ceasefire remain uncertain, with both sides holding positions that are difficult to reconcile.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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