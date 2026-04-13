Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran warns US blockade of strait of Hormuz would violate ceasefire

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)

Iran US Israel War News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump signalled a sharp escalation in the standoff with Iran, saying he is indifferent to the collapse of talks and ready to press ahead with military pressure, as Washington prepares to enforce a sweeping maritime blockade targeting Iranian-linked traffic from Monday. “I don’t care if they come back or not… I’m fine,” Trump said, underscoring a hardening stance as the US prepares to enforce a sweeping maritime blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping.

Blockade threat and oil shock fears: The US military says it will begin blocking vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports from 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT), though it insists ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to other destinations will not be impeded. In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared the US Navy would “BLOCKADE any and all ships” attempting to use the route, while also warning of broader interdictions in international waters.

Story continues below this ad 5 latest developments: US blockade begins: United States Central Command confirms enforcement of a blockade on Iranian ports from Monday, marking a major escalation.

United States Central Command confirms enforcement of a blockade on Iranian ports from Monday, marking a major escalation. Iran issues warning: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says any military vessel approaching the Strait will be treated as a ceasefire violation and “dealt with severely”.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says any military vessel approaching the Strait will be treated as a ceasefire violation and “dealt with severely”. Talks collapse blame game: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accuses Washington of “maximalism” and “shifting goalposts”, while Trump says Tehran refused to give up its nuclear ambitions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accuses Washington of “maximalism” and “shifting goalposts”, while Trump says Tehran refused to give up its nuclear ambitions. Oil prices surge: Crude prices climb back above $100 amid fears of disruption around the Hormuz chokepoint.

Crude prices climb back above $100 amid fears of disruption around the Hormuz chokepoint. Israel-Hezbollah flare-up: Israel Defense Forces bombard south Lebanon, with casualties reported in Maaroub and fresh clashes around Bint Jbeil. Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates Apr 13, 2026 10:28 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Trump says blockade will begin at 10am EST The US president has repeated his earlier claim that the US will begin blockading Iranian ports at 10am EST (14:00 GMT). In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Apr 13, 2026 10:21 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran still wants a nuclear weapon, Trump says The US president says Iran still wants a nuclear weapon and expressed that intention during the meeting in Islamabad. "They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon." Trump has already said direct talks with Iran failed because Tehran was "unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions". Apr 13, 2026 10:20 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Democratic senator calls Trump’s attack on the Pope ‘abhorrent’ amid Iran war criticism Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has condemned President Trump for publicly attacking the Pope, calling it “abhorrent” in a post on X. “As a Catholic, I find it abhorrent that the President of the United States would publicly attack the Successor of St. Peter,” Kelly wrote. “Donald Trump is flailing. His war in Iran has led to the death and injury of American service members and the death of Iranian children.” Kelly said that Trump “will attack anyone or anything to try to protect himself, even the Church that millions of Americans find faith and comfort in every day”. As a Catholic, I find it abhorrent that the President of the United States would publicly attack the Successor of St. Peter. Donald Trump is flailing. His war in Iran has led to the death and injury of American servicemembers and the death of Iranian children. He will attack… pic.twitter.com/fl5d1G2QVP — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) April 13, 2026 Apr 13, 2026 10:18 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Lebanese army mourns soldier killed after Israeli attack The Lebanese Army has announced the death of a soldier, who died on Sunday as a result of injuries from a “Israeli hostile attack” that occurred on April 8 in the town of Shamshtar in eastern Baalbek. Abbas Hassan Qassem, 41, was a recipient of “several medals and commendations from the Army Commander, who congratulated him on several occasions,” the army said in a statement. Qassem was married and had three children, it added. Apr 13, 2026 10:16 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: What all happened so far? Here are the top developments US Blockades Iranian Ports: The US military will start blockading Iranian ports on Monday at 14:00 GMT, allowing ships not going to or from Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran Warns of Consequences: The IRGC has warned that any miscalculated move will trap the enemy in the "deadly whirlpools" of the Strait of Hormuz, and military vessels approaching will be dealt with severely. Trump's Threats Trump claims the US will "finish up" its war on Iran soon, after Tehran refused to abandon its nuclear ambitions during Pakistan talks. Iran Pushes Back: Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says US threats won't affect the nation, vowing not to bow to pressure. Regional Tensions Escalate: Israel continues to strike Lebanon, with Netanyahu releasing footage of himself in southern Lebanon, amid warnings of renewed civil strife from Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam

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