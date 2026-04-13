Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran warns US blockade of strait of Hormuz would violate ceasefire

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)
Iran US Israel War News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump signalled a sharp escalation in the standoff with Iran, saying he is indifferent to the collapse of talks and ready to press ahead with military pressure, as Washington prepares to enforce a sweeping maritime blockade targeting Iranian-linked traffic from Monday. “I don’t care if they come back or not… I’m fine,” Trump said, underscoring a hardening stance as the US prepares to enforce a sweeping maritime blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping.
Blockade threat and oil shock fears: The US military says it will begin blocking vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports from 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT), though it insists ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to other destinations will not be impeded. In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared the US Navy would “BLOCKADE any and all ships” attempting to use the route, while also warning of broader interdictions in international waters.
Story continues below this ad
5 latest developments:
- US blockade begins: United States Central Command confirms enforcement of a blockade on Iranian ports from Monday, marking a major escalation.
- Iran issues warning: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says any military vessel approaching the Strait will be treated as a ceasefire violation and “dealt with severely”.
- Talks collapse blame game: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accuses Washington of “maximalism” and “shifting goalposts”, while Trump says Tehran refused to give up its nuclear ambitions.
- Oil prices surge: Crude prices climb back above $100 amid fears of disruption around the Hormuz chokepoint.
- Israel-Hezbollah flare-up: Israel Defense Forces bombard south Lebanon, with casualties reported in Maaroub and fresh clashes around Bint Jbeil.
Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd