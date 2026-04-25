Iran war live: Tehran’s FM in Islamabad; US says envoys to travel for talks

Army soldiers take positions in an overhead bridge to ensure security in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
Iran war live updates: The White House said envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad for talks on Iran, signalling a diplomatic push through Pakistani mediation even as Iran ruled out any direct meeting with the United States.
Pakistan mediates as tensions persist: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad as part of a regional outreach, with Washington saying it is “ready to hear a plan for peace” via intermediaries. Tehran, however, insisted its position would be conveyed indirectly, underscoring the fragile and tentative nature of the diplomatic channel. At the same time, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces retain “full freedom of action” in Lebanon, where strikes have continued despite a ceasefire extension rejected by Hezbollah. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran its economy could “collapse under the unrelenting pressure” of a prolonged naval blockade if no deal is reached.
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Latest developments
- US envoys Witkoff and Kushner to visit Islamabad for indirect Iran talks
- Iran rules out direct engagement, signals communication through Pakistan
- Iranian FM Araghchi in Pakistan amid mediation efforts
- Israel continues strikes in Lebanon despite ceasefire extension
- Hezbollah rejects truce; US warns of sustained blockade pressure on Iran.
Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran.
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