Iran war live: Tehran’s FM in Islamabad; US says envoys to travel for talks

Army soldiers take positions in an overhead bridge to ensure security in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Iran war live updates: The White House said envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad for talks on Iran, signalling a diplomatic push through Pakistani mediation even as Iran ruled out any direct meeting with the United States.

Pakistan mediates as tensions persist: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad as part of a regional outreach, with Washington saying it is “ready to hear a plan for peace” via intermediaries. Tehran, however, insisted its position would be conveyed indirectly, underscoring the fragile and tentative nature of the diplomatic channel. At the same time, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces retain “full freedom of action” in Lebanon, where strikes have continued despite a ceasefire extension rejected by Hezbollah. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran its economy could “collapse under the unrelenting pressure” of a prolonged naval blockade if no deal is reached.

Story continues below this ad Latest developments US envoys Witkoff and Kushner to visit Islamabad for indirect Iran talks

Iran rules out direct engagement, signals communication through Pakistan

Iranian FM Araghchi in Pakistan amid mediation efforts

Israel continues strikes in Lebanon despite ceasefire extension

Hezbollah rejects truce; US warns of sustained blockade pressure on Iran. Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates Apr 25, 2026 07:33 AM IST Iran war live: Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner to fly to Pakistan for Iran talks Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner are heading to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran on Saturday morning, the White House has said. "The Iranians want to talk," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding that US Vice-President JD Vance was "on standby" to travel if the talks proved successful. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said he and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had arrived in Islamabad on Friday evening, and Araghchi would be meeting "Pakistani high-level officials". Apr 25, 2026 07:33 AM IST Iran war live: Kuwaiti airlines to resume flights from Sunday The Kuwaiti government has announced that the country’s two airlines, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, will resume flights from Sunday. The Centre for Government Communication listed resumed flights to more than a dozen international destinations in a post on social media. The announcement comes after Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said it would reopen Kuwait international airport on Thursday “after a temporary and precautionary suspension of air traffic since February 28”. Apr 25, 2026 07:32 AM IST Iran war live: Rubio denies US trying to exclude Iran players from World Cup The United States will not exclude Iran from the World Cup tournament it is hosting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, after an official mused about replacing war-battered Iran with Italy, which did not qualify. “The problem with Iran, it would be not their athletes. It would be some of the other people that we want to bring with them,” Rubio told reporters, denying Washington had asked the Iranian team not to come. Apr 25, 2026 07:31 AM IST Iran war live: Iran war pushing more than 30 million people into poverty: UNDP chief Disruptions to fuel and fertiliser caused by the war could see more than 30 million people pushed back into poverty in the coming months, UN development chief Alexander De Croo has said. “Even if the war would stop tomorrow, those effects, you already have them, and they will be pushing back more than 30 million people into poverty,” the head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) told the Reuters news agency. “Food insecurity will be at its peak level in a few months – and there is not much that you can do about it,” he added. Apr 25, 2026 07:30 AM IST Iran war live: What to know about the Chinese oil refinery sanctioned by the US The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the Hengli Petrochemical Refinery near Dalian, northeast China, saying the “teapot refinery” is one of Iran’s largest customers for crude oil and has purchased billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the move is part of the US “Economic Fury” operation against Iran and blocks all property and interests in the US for those named. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though China has previously said it opposes unilateral sanctions and called for talks to end the Middle East war. The Trump administration last year sanctioned three other “teapot” refineries Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group, Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical, and Shandong Shengxing Chemical for buying Iranian oil. Apr 25, 2026 07:28 AM IST Iran war live: Hormuz blockade drives up price for speedy passage through Panama Canal Companies have paid out up to $4m for last-minute passage of their vessels through the Panama Canal in recent weeks to cope with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, The Associated Press (AP) news agency reports, citing canal authorities. The canal usually charges a flat rate for passage. But companies without a booking can pay extra in an auction to avoid waiting for several days to transit through the waterway. Apr 25, 2026 07:28 AM IST Iran war live: What we know so far key points US envoys to Pakistan: The White House said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad on Saturday for talks with Iran. Iran denies meeting: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said “no meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US,” adding Tehran’s “observations would be conveyed by Pakistan.” Pakistan mediating: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad as part of a three-country tour, with Pakistani mediators facilitating. Conflicting statements: The White House announcement of direct talks contrasts with Iran’s denial, suggesting Pakistan will act as an intermediary.

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