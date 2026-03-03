US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Israel launches fresh attacks on Iran, Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: In this satellite image provided by Vantor is a close view of Natanz nuclear facility, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: The tension between the United States, Israel and Iran entered Day 4, with heavy exchanges of fire across the region and mounting casualties. US President Donald Trump defended the offensive as the “last, best chance” to stop Iran’s leadership, as large-scale combat operations continued across Iranian territory. Later in the day on Capitol Hill, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that “the hardest hits are yet to come from the US military.” Meanwhile, more than 1,250 targets have been struck so far in coordinated US-Israeli attacks, including ballistic missile facilities and naval assets, as reported by the BBC. Iranian authorities have vowed retaliation, while regional tensions continue to spill across borders.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Qatar, Kuwait & Bahrain Live News: Follow here

Story continues below this ad What is the current situation? The conflict remains highly volatile, with fresh strikes reported in Tehran and Beirut. Airspace closures, rising oil prices and threats to maritime routes have deepened global concerns as both sides signal no immediate de-escalation. Key Developments Tehran under heavy attack: Israeli forces launched strikes targeting what they described as the “heart” of the Iranian capital, with explosions reported near key government districts. Iranian state media reported at least 165 deaths, including casualties from a strike in Minab.

Israeli forces launched strikes targeting what they described as the “heart” of the Iranian capital, with explosions reported near key government districts. Iranian state media reported at least 165 deaths, including casualties from a strike in Minab. Khamenei killed; provisional leadership formed: Following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian announced a three-member provisional Leadership Council under Article 111 of Iran’s Constitution to assume the Supreme Leader’s duties.

Following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian announced a three-member provisional Leadership Council under Article 111 of Iran’s Constitution to assume the Supreme Leader’s duties. US casualties confirmed: US Central Command (CENTCOM) said several American service members were killed and wounded during “Operation Epic Fury”, describing the campaign as ongoing “large-scale combat operations”. Read more>

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said several American service members were killed and wounded during “Operation Epic Fury”, describing the campaign as ongoing “large-scale combat operations”. Read more> Strait of Hormuz threat: Iranian officials warned they would “set fire” to vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route carrying roughly a fifth of the world’s traded oil.

Iranian officials warned they would “set fire” to vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route carrying roughly a fifth of the world’s traded oil. Lebanon front widens: Israeli strikes on Beirut targeted Hezbollah positions, with Lebanese health officials reporting dozens killed and widespread displacement in parts of the capital.

Israeli strikes on Beirut targeted Hezbollah positions, with Lebanese health officials reporting dozens killed and widespread displacement in parts of the capital. Gulf states on alert: Iran warned Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain that they could be considered “legitimate military targets” if they assist Western forces. Qatar formally condemned Iranian attacks in letters to the United Nations.

Iran warned Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain that they could be considered “legitimate military targets” if they assist Western forces. Qatar formally condemned Iranian attacks in letters to the United Nations. Economic shockwaves: Gold prices surged beyond $5,200 an ounce amid safe-haven demand, while oil markets monitored maritime risks in the Gulf. Major aviation hubs in Dubai and Doha reported continued disruption. Regional escalation and economic impact The “barrage” of retaliatory strikes from Iran has significantly disrupted the global landscape: Aviation: Airspace remains closed across much of the Middle East; major hubs in Dubai and Doha report significant delays and safety alerts.

Airspace remains closed across much of the Middle East; major hubs in Dubai and Doha report significant delays and safety alerts. Markets: Gold prices have surged past $5,200/oz as investors flee to safe-haven assets.

Gold prices have surged past $5,200/oz as investors flee to safe-haven assets. Energy: Global oil markets are monitoring the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the world’s traded oil passes, following threats to maritime security. This blog synthesises reports from CENTCOM, IRNA, and other news outlets. While we strive for 100% accuracy, the situation on the ground in Tehran and the Gulf is extremely fluid. Live Updates Mar 3, 2026 12:31 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: China condemns killing of Iran supreme leader, calls for immediate ceasefire China has strongly condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a "grave violation of Iran's sovereignty and security" and a breach of UN Charter principles. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that China "firmly opposes and strongly condemns" the attack, urging an immediate halt to military operations and a joint effort to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East. The attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security. It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it.



We urge for an… pic.twitter.com/zKYJxslH3S — CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) March 1, 2026 Mar 3, 2026 12:21 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Canada’s embassy in Riyadh announces closure The mission said it is closing today “due to the current security situation” and said that all in-person appointments are cancelled through Friday, March 6. Mar 3, 2026 12:18 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: CBSE postpones Class X and XII exams in Middle East regions amid regional tensions The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class X and XII board exams in the Middle East regions, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, due to the current security situation. Exams scheduled for March 2, 2026, are postponed, and new dates will be announced later. The Board will review the situation on March 5 to decide on exams from March 7 onwards. Important Update on Class X/XII Exams – Middle East Regions



CBSE has issued Circular-2 today regarding the Class X & XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions.

Details are in attached Circular pic.twitter.com/JAHPj3SBjW — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 3, 2026 Mar 3, 2026 12:06 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US embassy in Iraq orders government employees to leave country The diplomatic mission has updated its travel advisory in Iraq, ordering non-emergency US government employees to leave the country “due to security reasons”. It also said US government personnel in Baghdad were prohibited from using the city’s international airport over security risks. As we’ve reported State Department official Mora Namdar said on X earlier that US citizens should “DEPART NOW” from more than a dozen countries using available commercial transportation “due to serious safety risks”. These are Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Mar 3, 2026 11:48 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: IDF launches strikes in Tehran and Beirut amid rising tensions The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Tehran and Beirut, following Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israel. The strikes are part of Operation Roaring Lion, aiming to dismantle Iranian and Hezbollah infrastructure. Casualties include senior Hezbollah and Iranian officials, with reports of over 30 Iranian officials killed. ⭕️ The IDF is currently conducting simultaneous targeted strikes against military targets in Tehran and Beirut. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 3, 2026 Mar 3, 2026 11:34 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: We offered Iran payment for its fuel for 10 years: US’s Witkoff US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff revealed that Iran insisted on its "inalienable right" to enrich nuclear fuel during recent talks, prompting the US to respond that President Trump believes they have the right to stop them. The discussions, which included a proposal for 10 years of no uranium enrichment in exchange for fuel payments, were flatly rejected by Iran. (Aljazeera) Mar 3, 2026 11:19 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpiles Iran’s Shargh newspaper is reporting that an area near Iran’s old parliament building has been hit by air strikes. The report said that attack took place near the intersection of Valiasr and Jami Streets in downtown Tehran, where several cultural sites and museums are located. However, there were no immediate reports on casualties from the strike. Mar 3, 2026 11:17 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump says US can fight wars 'forever' with its 'unlimited supply of weapons' President Donald Trump asserts that the US has a "virtually unlimited" supply of medium and upper-medium grade weapons, claiming they can sustain wars for an extended period. He criticized former President Joe Biden for allegedly depleting high-end reserves by sending aid to Ukraine without replenishing stocks. Trump stated that he rebuilt the US military during his first term and maintains that the country is "stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG". Mar 3, 2026 11:08 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Israel intercepts drones from Lebanon The Israeli military said it has successfully intercepted two drones launched from Lebanon. Mar 3, 2026 11:03 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Saudi forces intercept 8 drones near Riyadh and Al-Kharj Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed at least eight drones heading towards Riyadh and the nearby city of Al-Kharj, according to the country’s Defence Ministry. There were no additional details. Early on Tuesday, the ministry confirmed that the US Embassy in Riyadh was subjected to at least two drone attacks, resulting in “a limited fire and minor material damage” to a building inside the embassy complex. | المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي: اعتراض وتدمير 8 مسيَّرات بالقرب من مدينتَي الرياض والخرج. pic.twitter.com/deZwg9DK7r — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 3, 2026 Mar 3, 2026 10:42 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US cancels all visa appointments in Pakistan The US Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled all visa appointments until March 6 due to security concerns, following violent protests in Pakistan over the reported killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The cancellation affects the embassy in Islamabad and consulates in Lahore and Karachi. At least 10 people were killed in Karachi when security personnel fired on demonstrators storming the consulate. Mar 3, 2026 10:28 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Oil prices rise for a third day Oil prices rose for a third day on Tuesday as the widening US-Israeli conflict with Iran and threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz heightened fears of supply disruptions from the key Middle East producing region. Brent crude futures were at $78.83 a barrel, up $1.10, or 1.4%, by 0107 GMT. On Monday, the contract surged to as high as $82.37, its highest since January 2025, though it pared those gains to settle 6.7% higher. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 74 cents, or 1%, to $71.97 a barrel. In the previous ⁠session, ​the contract initially climbed to its highest since June 2025 before sliding back to still settle up 6.3%. (Reuters) Mar 3, 2026 10:27 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran’s Araghchi says US launched strikes ‘on behalf of Israel’ Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has weighed in on his American counterpart’s justification for attacking Tehran. “Mr. Rubio admitted what we all knew: US has entered a war of choice on behalf of Israel. There was never any so-called Iranian ‘threat’,” Araghchi said in a post on X. “Shedding of both American and Iranian blood is thus on Israel Firsters. American people deserve better and should take back their country,” he added. Rubio told reporters that the US was aware Israel was going to attack Iran and joined in because Washington felt that Tehran would retaliate against American assets in the region. Mr. Rubio admitted what we all knew: U.S. has entered a war of choice on behalf of Israel. There was never any so-called Iranian "threat".



Shedding of both American and Iranian blood is thus on Israel Firsters.



American people deserve better and should take back their country. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 3, 2026 Mar 3, 2026 10:18 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Taiwan says it hopes Iran's people can soon enjoy freedom and democracy Taiwan supports the international community's efforts to help Iran's people pursue freedom and democracy and hopes that they can enjoy these things soon, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, offering its backing to the US and Israel. Taiwanese leaders, including President Lai Ching-te, have drawn parallels between Israel's security situation and Taiwan's own, ⁠given ​the stepped-up military pressure that the Chinese-claimed island has faced from Beijing in recent years. Taiwan views Israel as an important democratic partner and offered strong support to the country ​after ​the October 2023 Hamas attack in southern ⁠Israel and subsequent war in Gaza. Since then, there has been an increased level ‌of engagement. Mar 3, 2026 10:15 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Beirut hit as drone attacks target Israeli territory Smoke rises and explosions are heard in Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel attacks Hezbollah targets, following Hezbollah's drone strike into Israel in retaliation for Israeli bombings in Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force intercepted two drones from Lebanon, amid escalating tensions between the two sides. CNN Mar 3, 2026 10:12 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli air base Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel's Ramat David Air Base, targeting radar sites and control rooms with a swarm of drones at dawn, in retaliation for Israel's strikes on Lebanon. Mar 3, 2026 10:10 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran claims attack on US air base in Bahrain The IRGC says it has carried out a “massive drone and missile attack” on a US air base in the Sheikh Isa area of Bahrain this morning. It said it deployed 20 drones and three missiles, “destroying the main command and headquarters building of the US air base and setting its fuel tanks on fire”. Read all the latest developments here.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd