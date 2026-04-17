US Iran War News Live Updates: ‘Very close to a deal’, Donald Trump on Iran talks as Lebanon ceasefire begins

Tracer rounds illuminate the night sky as people fire live ammunition and fireworks into the air following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)
US Iran News LIVE: US President Donald Trump late Thursday said a deal to end the conflict with Iran was “very close”, even as a separate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect to allow space for broader regional talks. Speaking to reporters, Trump said negotiations with Tehran could resume soon. He said that the next round of talks may take place “probably… over the weekend” in Islamabad. The US President also reiterated his core demand: “The big thing we have to do is make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon,” adding that Tehran has “agreed to that”.
What all Trump said: Trump said there is significant agreement with Iran on key issues, including its nuclear programme. “Iran wants to make a deal, and we’re dealing very nicely with them,” he said. Referring to Iran’s enriched uranium stock, he added: “They’ve agreed to give us back the ‘nuclear dust’… so we have a lot of agreement, and I think something’s going to happen very positively.” At the same time, he warned of consequences if talks fail. “If there’s no deal, fighting resumes,” he said.
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US-Iran war ceasefire: Here are 5 latest developments
- Lebanon ceasefire begins: A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been announced, aimed at enabling negotiations on a longer-term security arrangement.
- Iran reacts cautiously: Iran’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the ceasefire, describing it as part of a broader pause in regional tensions.
- Hezbollah urges restraint: The Iran-backed group asked displaced civilians to delay returning home, warning of Israel’s “history of breaking agreements” and calling for “patience” until the situation is clear.
- Strikes before truce: Israeli forces carried out heavy strikes in southern Lebanon hours before the ceasefire took effect, with casualties reported in multiple areas.
- US blockade and warning: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said 13 ships had been turned back under a blockade of Iranian ports, warning Washington is “locked and loaded” if diplomacy fails.
The developments come as regional diplomacy intensifies, with Pakistan emerging as a key venue for talks and multiple countries involved in efforts to prevent a wider conflict. Despite signs of progress, major differences remain, and the situation on the ground continues to be volatile.
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