US Iran War News Live Updates: ‘Very close to a deal’, Donald Trump on Iran talks as Lebanon ceasefire begins

Tracer rounds illuminate the night sky as people fire live ammunition and fireworks into the air following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

US Iran News LIVE: US President Donald Trump late Thursday said a deal to end the conflict with Iran was “very close”, even as a separate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect to allow space for broader regional talks. Speaking to reporters, Trump said negotiations with Tehran could resume soon. He said that the next round of talks may take place “probably… over the weekend” in Islamabad. The US President also reiterated his core demand: “The big thing we have to do is make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon,” adding that Tehran has “agreed to that”.

What all Trump said: Trump said there is significant agreement with Iran on key issues, including its nuclear programme. “Iran wants to make a deal, and we’re dealing very nicely with them,” he said. Referring to Iran’s enriched uranium stock, he added: “They’ve agreed to give us back the ‘nuclear dust’… so we have a lot of agreement, and I think something’s going to happen very positively.” At the same time, he warned of consequences if talks fail. “If there’s no deal, fighting resumes,” he said.

Story continues below this ad US-Iran war ceasefire: Here are 5 latest developments Lebanon ceasefire begins: A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been announced, aimed at enabling negotiations on a longer-term security arrangement.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been announced, aimed at enabling negotiations on a longer-term security arrangement. Iran reacts cautiously: Iran’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the ceasefire, describing it as part of a broader pause in regional tensions.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the ceasefire, describing it as part of a broader pause in regional tensions. Hezbollah urges restraint: The Iran-backed group asked displaced civilians to delay returning home, warning of Israel’s “history of breaking agreements” and calling for “patience” until the situation is clear.

The Iran-backed group asked displaced civilians to delay returning home, warning of Israel’s “history of breaking agreements” and calling for “patience” until the situation is clear. Strikes before truce: Israeli forces carried out heavy strikes in southern Lebanon hours before the ceasefire took effect, with casualties reported in multiple areas.

Israeli forces carried out heavy strikes in southern Lebanon hours before the ceasefire took effect, with casualties reported in multiple areas. US blockade and warning: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said 13 ships had been turned back under a blockade of Iranian ports, warning Washington is “locked and loaded” if diplomacy fails. The developments come as regional diplomacy intensifies, with Pakistan emerging as a key venue for talks and multiple countries involved in efforts to prevent a wider conflict. Despite signs of progress, major differences remain, and the situation on the ground continues to be volatile. Live Updates Apr 17, 2026 09:11 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Trump ally says no trust in Lebanese military to disarm Hezbollah US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Donald Trump, told Fox News that he does not trust the Lebanese Armed Forces with the disarmament of Hezbollah. Graham said that a change in military leadership in Lebanon was necessary to ensure the security of the region. “I do not trust the Lebanese military to disarm Hezbollah,” Graham said, calling for the commander of the military to be replaced. He further asserted that there will be “no peace deal in Lebanon until there’s a credible pathway to disarm Hezbollah”. Apr 17, 2026 09:08 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: First time in 34 years; Israel, Lebanon leaders to speak Thursday, Trump says United States President Donald Trump has announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon will speak to each other for the first time in 34 years on Thursday. The announcement, made on Trump’s Truth Social account on Wednesday, came a day after Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors held their first direct diplomatic talks in more than three decades in Washington, DC, with Lebanon seeking to end Israel’s devastating attacks on the country. Apr 17, 2026 09:06 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Syria welcomes Lebanon ceasefire as ‘significant step’ towards regional stability The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reports that Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire in Lebanon, describing the move as a significant development in preventing further escalation across the region. According to the SANA report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised Syria’s longstanding support for efforts aimed at preserving Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as protecting the security of its people. Apr 17, 2026 09:05 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: What all happened so far? Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events in the Middle East. Lebanon ceasefire: A 10-day ceasefire was announced to allow Israel-Lebanon negotiations on a permanent security and peace deal, per the US State Department. Celebrations were reported in Lebanon. Trump on Iran talks: US President Donald Trump said a deal to end the war on Iran is “very close” and talks with Tehran may resume in Islamabad as early as this weekend. Iran’s response: Iran’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the Lebanon ceasefire via state media, calling it part of a broader agreement with the US to pause regional conflict. Hezbollah stance: A Hezbollah official told Al Jazeera Arabic the group will approach the ceasefire with “caution and vigilance.” Pre-truce strikes: Before the ceasefire took effect Thursday night, Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed three in a Sidon district village and eight in the Zahrani area, per Lebanon’s National News Agency.

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