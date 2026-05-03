Iran-US War Ceasefire Live Updates: Iranian supertanker carrying $220M of oil evades US blockade, says tracker

I ran-US War News Live Updates: Vehicles drive past a billboard with graphic showing Strait of Hormuz and sewn lips of U.S. President Donald Trump in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)
Iran-US-Israel War Ceasefire News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has said he will “soon” review a fresh proposal from Iran to end the ongoing conflict, even as he expressed doubts that a deal is within reach, signalling continued uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to halt the war.
What Trump said: Trump indicated that Washington is examining Tehran’s newly submitted 14-point plan but remained sceptical about its viability, saying he does not believe an agreement can be struck at this stage.
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Iran-US war ceasefire: Key developments today:
- Iran has submitted a 14-point proposal to the US, seeking guarantees of non-aggression and an end to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.
- The proposal also calls for the lifting of a US naval blockade, a major sticking point in the conflict.
- The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned it is prepared for a resumption of war, saying renewed hostilities are “likely”.
- The IRGC accused the US of failing to honour agreements, casting further doubt over diplomatic progress.
- Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue, with casualties rising and a Catholic building reported damaged in Yaroun, as the death toll since March 2 reaches 2,659.
Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran.
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