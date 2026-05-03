Iran-US War Ceasefire Live Updates: Iranian supertanker carrying $220M of oil evades US blockade, says tracker

I ran-US War News Live Updates: Vehicles drive past a billboard with graphic showing Strait of Hormuz and sewn lips of U.S. President Donald Trump in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran-US-Israel War Ceasefire News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has said he will “soon” review a fresh proposal from Iran to end the ongoing conflict, even as he expressed doubts that a deal is within reach, signalling continued uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to halt the war.

What Trump said: Trump indicated that Washington is examining Tehran’s newly submitted 14-point plan but remained sceptical about its viability, saying he does not believe an agreement can be struck at this stage.

Story continues below this ad Iran-US war ceasefire: Key developments today: Iran has submitted a 14-point proposal to the US, seeking guarantees of non-aggression and an end to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

The proposal also calls for the lifting of a US naval blockade, a major sticking point in the conflict.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned it is prepared for a resumption of war, saying renewed hostilities are “likely”.

The IRGC accused the US of failing to honour agreements, casting further doubt over diplomatic progress.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue, with casualties rising and a Catholic building reported damaged in Yaroun, as the death toll since March 2 reaches 2,659. Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates May 3, 2026 10:00 AM IST Iran war live: Iranian supertanker carrying $220M of oil evades US blockade, says tracker An Iranian supertanker carrying nearly $220 million worth of oil has evaded US blockade efforts, TankerTrackers reported Sunday. "A National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertanker carrying over 1.9 million barrels (valued at nearly $220 million dollars) of crude oil has managed to evade the U.S. Navy and reach the Far East," TankerTrackers wrote on US social media platform X. The vessel, identified as “HUGE” (9357183), was last seen off Sri Lanka more than a week ago and is currently moving through the Lombok Strait in Indonesia toward the Riau Archipelago.

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