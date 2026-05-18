Iran-US War News LIVE Updates: Trump threatens Tehran; Saudi, UAE report drone attacks

People ride a scooter past the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike the previous day in the southern village of Maarakeh, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

Iran-US War LIVE: US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to move quickly on a peace deal with Washington, saying time is running out, as fresh military incidents and strikes were reported across the Middle East.

What Trump said: Trump said the “clock is ticking” for Iran to reach an agreement and warned that “there won’t be anything left of them” if it fails to act. He has been pressing Tehran to return to negotiations amid ongoing tensions over its nuclear programme, regional conflict, and sanctions.

Key developments: Story continues below this ad Iran’s Mehr news agency said the US had not offered meaningful concessions in its latest response to Tehran’s proposal for talks.

A drone strike near the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE caused a fire in an electrical generator, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted three drones.

Israel said it struck around 100 sites in southern Lebanon over two days, despite a reported 45-day extension to a ceasefire.

In Gaza, at least eight Palestinians were reported killed, including three aid workers in Deir el-Balah, while others were injured in recent strikes.

Iran said it will soon announce a plan to manage shipping traffic and impose tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates