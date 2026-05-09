Iran-US War Live Updates: US expects Tehran’s reply to peace deal; ‘clashes’ in Hormuz

Iran-US War Live Updates: A man holds an Iranian flag for a pro-government campaign in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: The United States said it is expecting a response from Iran on a proposal to end the ongoing conflict, as tensions continue in and around the Strait of Hormuz with reports of fresh clashes and diplomatic activity. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington could hear from Tehran soon. “We should receive a response… today,” Rubio told reporters.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported “sporadic clashes” between Iranian and US naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that the situation remains unstable.

What is happening now: The crisis has intensified after Iran rejected a US-backed proposal at the United Nations, calling it “flawed” and “politically motivated”. Tehran said the plan would not resolve the conflict and accused Washington of trying to justify its actions through international institutions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure.” He also questioned whether the US approach was a “crude pressure tactic”.

Latest developments Story continues below this ad Talks and response awaited: The US expects Iran’s reply to a proposed 14-point framework aimed at ending the conflict and starting negotiations.

The US expects Iran’s reply to a proposed 14-point framework aimed at ending the conflict and starting negotiations. Clashes at sea: Iranian media reported “sporadic clashes” between naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.

Iranian media reported “sporadic clashes” between naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route. UN proposal rejected: Iran has rejected a US-backed resolution at the United Nations Security Council, saying it does not address the crisis.

Iran has rejected a US-backed resolution at the United Nations Security Council, saying it does not address the crisis. Strait of Hormuz at centre: Iran said any solution must include lifting the US maritime blockade and restoring normal movement through the strait.

Iran said any solution must include lifting the US maritime blockade and restoring normal movement through the strait. Regional tensions widen: Israeli attacks in Lebanon have increased, with reports of dozens killed in recent strikes, while fears of a wider conflict continue. Diplomatic channels remain open, with reports that talks could resume soon through mediators. At the same time, military activity and warnings from both sides continue, keeping the situation uncertain. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates May 9, 2026 10:01 AM IST Iran-US War Live Updates: Tehran could withstand blockade for four months, CIA report shows, as fighting flares Efforts to end the war between the US and Iran appeared to stall as the two sides traded fire in the Gulf on Friday, while a US intelligence analysis concluded Tehran could withstand a naval blockade for months. A CIA assessment indicated that Iran would not suffer severe economic pressure from a US blockade of Iranian ports for about another four months, according to a US official familiar with the matter, suggesting that US leverage over Tehran remains limited as the two sides seek to end a conflict that has been unpopular with US voters. The Washington Post first reported the assessment. May 9, 2026 10:00 AM IST Iran-US War Live Updates: What all happened so far? US expects Iran’s reply today: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington should get Iran’s response on Friday to a US proposal aimed at ending the war. Clashes reported in Hormuz: Iran’s Fars news agency reported sporadic clashes between Iranian and US naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran accuses US of sabotaging diplomacy: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US repeatedly abandons diplomacy for “reckless military adventure” and questioned if the latest moves were just “crude pressure tactics”. Israel-Lebanon fighting intensifies: Israeli strikes escalated on Friday, killing dozens in Lebanon in one of the deadliest days since the campaign began on March 2. US to host Israel-Lebanon talks: The State Department announced it will mediate two days of talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington, DC, on May 14-15.

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