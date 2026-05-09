Iran-US War Live Updates: US expects Tehran’s reply to peace deal; ‘clashes’ in Hormuz

Iran-US War Live Updates: A man holds an Iranian flag for a pro-government campaign in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)
Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: The United States said it is expecting a response from Iran on a proposal to end the ongoing conflict, as tensions continue in and around the Strait of Hormuz with reports of fresh clashes and diplomatic activity. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington could hear from Tehran soon. “We should receive a response… today,” Rubio told reporters.
Iran’s Fars news agency reported “sporadic clashes” between Iranian and US naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that the situation remains unstable.
What is happening now: The crisis has intensified after Iran rejected a US-backed proposal at the United Nations, calling it “flawed” and “politically motivated”. Tehran said the plan would not resolve the conflict and accused Washington of trying to justify its actions through international institutions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure.” He also questioned whether the US approach was a “crude pressure tactic”.
Latest developments
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- Talks and response awaited: The US expects Iran’s reply to a proposed 14-point framework aimed at ending the conflict and starting negotiations.
- Clashes at sea: Iranian media reported “sporadic clashes” between naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.
- UN proposal rejected: Iran has rejected a US-backed resolution at the United Nations Security Council, saying it does not address the crisis.
- Strait of Hormuz at centre: Iran said any solution must include lifting the US maritime blockade and restoring normal movement through the strait.
- Regional tensions widen: Israeli attacks in Lebanon have increased, with reports of dozens killed in recent strikes, while fears of a wider conflict continue.
Diplomatic channels remain open, with reports that talks could resume soon through mediators. At the same time, military activity and warnings from both sides continue, keeping the situation uncertain.
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