Iran war live: US oil prices rise as investors doubt breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks

Billboard with graphics showing Strait of Hormuz and sewn lips of US President Donald Trump in a square in downtown Tehran. (AP Photo)

US-Iran War News LIVE: The United States has indicated that limited progress in talks with Iran has been achieved, even as tensions remain over nuclear material, regional conflict and control of key waterways.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “some good signs” in negotiations but warned against expecting quick results. “I don’t want to be overly optimistic … let’s see what happens over the next few days,” he said.

Story continues below this ad At the same time, US President Donald Trump said Washington would “get the highly enriched” uranium stockpiles from Iran and rejected any plan by Tehran to impose transit charges in the Strait of Hormuz. Key developments Rubio said there has been “some progress” in efforts to reach a deal, but cautioned against being “overly optimistic”.

Trump reiterated that the US intends to secure Iran’s highly enriched uranium and ruled out any Hormuz “toll” plan.

An Iranian official said Tehran could “downblend” its uranium stockpile itself instead of handing it over.

Iran is preparing a response to a US proposal, with discussions ongoing in Tehran, according to state media.

Reports that Iran’s leadership ordered uranium not to be sent abroad were carried by Reuters but later denied by Fox News. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates