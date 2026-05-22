Iran war live: US oil prices rise as investors doubt breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks

US-Iran War News LIVE: The United States has indicated that limited progress in talks with Iran has been achieved, even as tensions remain over nuclear material, regional conflict and control of key waterways.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “some good signs” in negotiations but warned against expecting quick results. “I don’t want to be overly optimistic … let’s see what happens over the next few days,” he said.
At the same time, US President Donald Trump said Washington would “get the highly enriched” uranium stockpiles from Iran and rejected any plan by Tehran to impose transit charges in the Strait of Hormuz.
Key developments
- Rubio said there has been “some progress” in efforts to reach a deal, but cautioned against being “overly optimistic”.
- Trump reiterated that the US intends to secure Iran’s highly enriched uranium and ruled out any Hormuz “toll” plan.
- An Iranian official said Tehran could “downblend” its uranium stockpile itself instead of handing it over.
- Iran is preparing a response to a US proposal, with discussions ongoing in Tehran, according to state media.
- Reports that Iran’s leadership ordered uranium not to be sent abroad were carried by Reuters but later denied by Fox News.
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Iran rebuilding military industrial base faster than expected, already producing drones, according to US intel
Iran has already restarted some of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April, a sign it is rapidly rebuilding military capabilities degraded by US-Israeli strikes, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with US intelligence assessments. Four sources told CNN that US intelligence indicates Iran’s military is reconstituting much faster than initially estimated
The rebuilding of capabilities including replacing missile sites, launchers, and production capacity for key weapons systems destroyed in the current conflict means Iran remains a significant threat to regional allies should President Donald Trump restart the bombing campaign.
The assessments also call into question claims about the extent to which US-Israeli strikes have degraded Iran’s military in the long term. While timelines to restart production vary by component, some US intelligence estimates indicate Iran could fully reconstitute its drone attack capability in as soon as six months, one US official told CNN.
US Iran War News LIVE Updates: US oil prices rise as investors doubt breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks
US crude futures rose more than $1 in early trade on Friday as investors doubted the prospects of a breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks, with ?the two ?countries stuck in opposing stances over Tehran's uranium stockpile and controls on the Strait ?of ?Hormuz.
A senior Iranian ?source told Reuters no deal has been reached with the US but the gaps have been narrowed, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been "some good signs" ?in ?talks but any toll system in the ?strait would be unacceptable.
(With inputs from Reuters)
US Iran War News LIVE Updates: What all happened so far?
US-Iran talks: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are “some good signs” from mediated peace talks with Iran, but stressed President Trump has “other options” if no deal is reached.
Strait of Hormuz traffic: Iran’s IRGC reported 31 ships transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours under its “coordination.”
Israeli strikes in Lebanon: Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon killed more than 20 people, including four at an ambulance centre in Hannaouiyah, per Lebanon’s Health Ministry and media reports.
US sanctions: The US Treasury sanctioned nine people “for obstructing the peace process in Lebanon and impeding the disarmament of Hezbollah.”
Gaza flotilla deportations: Gaza Sumud Flotilla activists deported by Israel and arriving in Istanbul showed signs of abuse while in Israeli custody.