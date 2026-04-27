Iran US War News Live Updates: Pakistan not a suitable intermediary, says Iranian MP after stalled talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, ahead of a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, Iranian state media IRNA reported.
Iran US War LIVE: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has landed in Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss the status of negotiations, state media reported, after meeting key mediators in Pakistan and Oman this weekend. Araghchi said earlier it was not clear if Washington is “truly serious about diplomacy” after US President Donald Trump scrapped plans for his envoys to visit Pakistan. Fighting and political signalling continue across multiple fronts, with no immediate sign of de-escalation despite renewed diplomatic outreach.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, ahead of a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, Iranian state media IRNA reported.
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