Iran US War News Live Updates: Pakistan not a suitable intermediary, says Iranian MP after stalled talks

Fadi Al Zein, left, who lost both his homes in Israeli strikes in his village of Khiam and in Dahiyeh, searches through the rubble of his heavily damaged home as a child stands nearby, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

Iran US War LIVE: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has landed in Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss the status of negotiations, state media reported, after meeting key mediators in Pakistan and Oman this weekend. Araghchi said earlier it was not clear if Washington is “truly serious about diplomacy” after US President Donald Trump scrapped plans for his envoys to visit Pakistan. Fighting and political signalling continue across multiple fronts, with no immediate sign of de-escalation despite renewed diplomatic outreach.

Five latest developments:

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon continued despite a US-brokered ceasefire, with at least 14 people reported killed, including two children.

Donald Trump said Iranian leaders “can come to us, or they can call us” if they want talks, a day after cancelling a planned visit by US envoys to Pakistan.

Hezbollah claimed multiple attacks on Israeli troops, saying the strikes were in response to what it called ongoing ceasefire violations.

Tensions remain high in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian lawmaker Ali Nikzad saying Tehran will not allow a return to pre-war conditions.

Diplomatic efforts are intensifying, with Iran engaging regional and international actors, including Russia, in a push to contain the conflict.

Live Updates Apr 27, 2026 09:42 AM IST Iran US War News Live Updates: Iranian FM arrives in Russia for Putin meeting: Iran state media Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, ahead of a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, Iranian state media IRNA reported. Apr 27, 2026 09:41 AM IST Iran US War News Live Updates: What we're covering Iran-Russia talks: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin on the status of negotiations, state media said, after weekend visits to mediators in Pakistan and Oman. Doubts on US: Araghchi questioned if Washington is “truly serious about diplomacy” after US President Donald Trump scrapped plans to send envoys to Pakistan. Trump on talks: Trump said negotiations will continue by phone after Iran refused direct talks with US negotiators amid Strait of Hormuz tensions. Donald Trump: “If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump said Sunday, adding the war would “come to an end very soon.” Lebanon ceasefire frays: The US-brokered Lebanon ceasefire is under strain as Israel and Hezbollah ramp up attacks, despite a three-week extension meant to halt fighting.

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