‘Compensation for war damages’: Iran sets terms for ending conflict, reports say

The proposal, sent through Pakistani mediation, calls for “an end to the war on all fronts” and the lifting of US sanctions on Tehran.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMay 11, 2026 08:03 AM IST First published on: May 11, 2026 at 07:56 AM IST
Iran US IsraelWomen hold Iranian flags for a pro-government campaign in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran has proposed an end to the conflict with the United States alongside sanctions relief and compensation for war damage, according to reports carried by Reuters citing Iranian media.

The proposal, sent through Pakistani mediation, calls for “an end to the war on all fronts” and the lifting of US sanctions on Tehran, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

It also seeks the removal of restrictions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control on Iranian oil sales during a 30-day period, and an end to the naval blockade.

‘Compensation’ and Strait sovereignty

Iran’s proposal further states that Washington should pay “compensation for war damages” and recognise Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reports said.

The waterway is a key route for global oil shipments and has been at the centre of tensions during the conflict.

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The proposal comes as talks between Washington and Iran continue through intermediaries, with no final agreement yet reached.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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