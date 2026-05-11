‘Compensation for war damages’: Iran sets terms for ending conflict, reports say

Iran has proposed an end to the conflict with the United States alongside sanctions relief and compensation for war damage, according to reports carried by Reuters citing Iranian media.
The proposal, sent through Pakistani mediation, calls for “an end to the war on all fronts” and the lifting of US sanctions on Tehran, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
It also seeks the removal of restrictions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control on Iranian oil sales during a 30-day period, and an end to the naval blockade.
Iran’s proposal further states that Washington should pay “compensation for war damages” and recognise Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reports said.
The waterway is a key route for global oil shipments and has been at the centre of tensions during the conflict.
The proposal comes as talks between Washington and Iran continue through intermediaries, with no final agreement yet reached.