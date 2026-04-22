‘Iran wants Strait open to make $500 million a day’: Trump

Donald Trump said Iran wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened despite publicly calling for its closure, linking the issue to ongoing negotiations.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran was losing significant revenue due to the blockade. “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 million a day,” he wrote, adding that Tehran’s public stance was aimed at “saving face”.
He said he had been told days earlier that Iran was willing to reopen the route. “People approached me … saying, ‘Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately,’” he wrote.
Trump also linked the issue to the prospects of a deal, warning that reopening the waterway without broader agreement would undermine negotiations. “If we do that, there can never be a deal with Iran,” he said, adding that further escalation could follow if talks fail.
In another post Trump said: “Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!”
The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping route through which a large share of global oil supplies pass. Iran has previously restricted access during periods of tension, affecting energy markets.
The US has maintained a blockade on Iranian ports as part of pressure on Tehran to return to negotiations. Talks, with mediation efforts involving Pakistan, are expected to continue amid uncertainty over the next round.