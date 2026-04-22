‘Iran wants Strait open to make $500 million a day’: Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump said Iran wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened despite publicly calling for its closure, linking the issue to ongoing negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran was losing significant revenue due to the blockade. “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 million a day,” he wrote, adding that Tehran’s public stance was aimed at “saving face”.