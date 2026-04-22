‘Iran wants Strait open to make $500 million a day’: Trump

Trump also linked the issue to the prospects of a deal, warning that reopening the waterway without broader agreement would undermine negotiations.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 22, 2026 12:11 PM IST First published on: Apr 22, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump said Iran wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened despite publicly calling for its closure, linking the issue to ongoing negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran was losing significant revenue due to the blockade. “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 million a day,” he wrote, adding that Tehran’s public stance was aimed at “saving face”.

Donald Trump
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

He said he had been told days earlier that Iran was willing to reopen the route. “People approached me … saying, ‘Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately,’” he wrote.

Trump also linked the issue to the prospects of a deal, warning that reopening the waterway without broader agreement would undermine negotiations. “If we do that, there can never be a deal with Iran,” he said, adding that further escalation could follow if talks fail.

In another post Trump said: “Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!”

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Donald Trump
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping route through which a large share of global oil supplies pass. Iran has previously restricted access during periods of tension, affecting energy markets.

The US has maintained a blockade on Iranian ports as part of pressure on Tehran to return to negotiations. Talks, with mediation efforts involving Pakistan, are expected to continue amid uncertainty over the next round.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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