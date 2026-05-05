Iran US War News Live Updates: Donald Trump sends warships to break Iran’s strait of Hormuz blockade

Container ships sit at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran US War LIVE: The United Arab Emirates said its air defences intercepted ballistic and cruise missiles launched from Iran, while a drone strike sparked a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah. Tehran has not officially commented on the reported attacks.

Rising regional tensions and global reactions: The suspected missile and drone strikes drew swift condemnation from Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the European Union, amid growing fears of a wider escalation in the Gulf.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of severe consequences if American naval assets were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, even as Washington denied Iranian claims of a successful strike on a US warship. Key Latest Developments: UAE says air defences intercepted multiple ballistic and cruise missiles fired from Iran

Drone strike triggers fire at oil facility in Fujairah

Regional powers and the European Union condemn suspected Iranian attack

US sinks Iranian boats amid tensions in Strait of Hormuz; denies warship strike claims

Iran signals openness to talks, says no military solution to crisis as Pakistan mediates Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates

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