Iran US War News Live Updates: Trump rejects Iran peace proposal as ‘totally unacceptable’, tensions persist in Gulf

Motorbikes drive past a billboard with graphic showing the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US and Israel strikes on Feb. 28, with his framed fist amongst his supporters framed fists in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran US War LIVE: US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran’s response to a proposed peace deal as “totally unacceptable”, signalling continued deadlock in efforts to end months of conflict, according to reports from the Associated Press (AP).

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had reviewed Tehran’s reply but found it deeply unsatisfactory, raising fresh uncertainty over negotiations aimed at ending the war that has disrupted global oil supplies and heightened regional instability.

Story continues below this ad What Trump said: Trump struck a sharp tone in his response, rejecting the Iranian proposal outright. “I have just read the response… I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” He described the reply as “inappropriate” and declined to reveal further details. Accusing Tehran of long-standing hostility, he said Iran had been “playing games” with the United States for decades. “They will be laughing no longer,” he added, hinting at a tougher stance ahead. Trump also confirmed he had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it a “very nice call” but stressing the negotiations were “my situation”. Latest developments Gulf tensions rise: Kuwait and the UAE reported drones entering their airspace, while Qatar said a cargo vessel was targeted in its waters.

Kuwait and the UAE reported drones entering their airspace, while Qatar said a cargo vessel was targeted in its waters. Military option floated: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged Trump to consider military action after the failed diplomatic exchange.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged Trump to consider military action after the failed diplomatic exchange. Shipping disruption: The ongoing crisis has affected traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route.

The ongoing crisis has affected traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route. Israel-Lebanon escalation: Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed two medics and a civilian amid continued exchanges with Hezbollah.

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed two medics and a civilian amid continued exchanges with Hezbollah. Iran issues warning: Tehran signalled it could respond with “surprising options” if hostilities resume. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates May 11, 2026 10:59 AM IST Iran US War News Live Updates: Israel bombs southern Lebanese towns Israeli airstrikes have hit the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Choukine in southern Lebanon, according to Aljazeera. May 11, 2026 10:57 AM IST Iran US War News Live Updates: What happened so far? Trump rejects Iran’s reply: US President Donald Trump called Iran’s response to Washington’s peace proposal “totally unacceptable.” Drones spotted in the Gulf: Kuwait and the UAE reported detecting several drones in their airspace, and Qatar said a commercial cargo ship was targeted by a drone in its waters. Iran issues new warning: Iran’s military warned the US and Israel that if “aggression” resumes, “they will certainly face other surprising options.” Fighting continues in Lebanon: Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon persists as Hezbollah claims further attacks on Israeli troops. An Israeli strike on emergency centers in Bint Jbeil killed two Lebanese medics and a civilian.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd