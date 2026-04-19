Iran US War News Live Update: Iran to reopen its airspace in four phases after 7 weeks of closure

Iran US War News Live: The sun rises behind tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran US War News Live Update: Iran said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the US ends its blockade of Iranian ports, with Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh adding that no date has been set for new face-to-face talks with Washington and criticizing US “maximalist” demands. US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade will “remain in full force” until a deal is reached and warned Washington will not be blackmailed by Tehran. Meanwhile, Israel struck southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire, announcing a “yellow line” similar to Gaza, as French President Emmanuel Macron blamed Hezbollah for an attack that killed a French peacekeeper a claim the group denied.

What has happened so far: Iran said it has brought the Strait of Hormuz back under strict control after briefly declaring it open, citing the ongoing US blockade under Donald Trump, while officials said several vessels have been turned back in recent days; at the same time, maritime authorities reported gunfire and a projectile incident involving Indian ships in the waterway, raising safety concerns, as Iran confirmed it is reviewing new US proposals but no date has been set for the next round of talks, and a ceasefire linked to fighting involving Hezbollah in Lebanon continues to hold despite ongoing strikes and warnings from both sides.

Story continues below this ad Latest developments: Iran has reimposed control over the Strait of Hormuz after briefly reopening it

The US blockade of Iranian shipping remains in place, with multiple vessels turned back

Reports of gunfire and a strike involving Indian ships have raised shipping risks

Talks between the US and Iran are ongoing, but no timeline has been set

Casualties have been reported across Iran, Lebanon, Gulf states, Israel and among US forces as tensions continue Live Updates Apr 19, 2026 10:45 AM IST Iran US War News Live Update: 'We control the strait', Iranian senior negotiator says Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliamentary speaker, says that while "progress has been made" in negotiations to end the war with the US, the two sides are "far from final discussion". One of Iran's negotiators, Ghalibaf was in Pakistan last week for peace talks with US envoys, including Vice-President JD Vance. No date has been set for the next round of talks. Apr 19, 2026 10:42 AM IST Iran US War News Live Update: Trump says he won't let Iran 'blackmail' US Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that "very good conversations" are happening with Iran, but that he won't let Tehran "blackmail" the US over the Strait of Hormuz. He described them as acting "a little cute as they have for 47 years". As a reminder, Trump had earlier said that the US blockade of Iranian ports would continue until "our transaction with Iran is 100% complete". Apr 19, 2026 10:35 AM IST Iran US War News Live Update: North Korea fires ballistic missiles again, flexing muscle amid Iran war North Korea fired ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday, accelerating its missile launches amid Iran war tensions and talk of possible meetings with the US and South Korea. Pyongyang's intense missile activity - this was the fourth such launch this month and ⁠the ​seventh of the year - is meant to display its self-defence capabilities while gaining international leverage, some experts said. Apr 19, 2026 10:33 AM IST Iran US War News Live Update: Iran fires on ships in Strait of Hormuz as Tehran imposes restrictions again Iran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and fired on a tanker attempting to pass the waterway on Saturday. It also warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect. Confusion over the critical chokepoint threatened to deepen the energy crisis roiling the global economy and push the two countries toward renewed conflict, even as mediators expressed confidence a new deal was within reach. Apr 19, 2026 10:32 AM IST Iran US War News Live Update: A recap of recent developments Here's what al; you need to know: Hormuz standoff: Iran’s IRGC says the Strait of Hormuz will stay closed until the US lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. Indian vessels hit: Two Indian-flagged ships came under attack in the strait, prompting New Delhi to summon Iran’s ambassador. US position: President Donald Trump says the naval blockade stays “in full force” until a deal and warns Washington won’t be blackmailed by Iran. Talks stalled: Deputy FM Saeed Khatibzadeh says Tehran won’t hold new face-to-face talks with the U.S. due to “maximalist” demands. Lebanon front: Israel confirmed strikes in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire and set a “yellow line,” while a French UN peacekeeper was killed Macron blamed Hezbollah, which denied it. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said the truce can’t be “one-sided” and fighters remain ready to respond.

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