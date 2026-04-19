Iran US War News Live Update: Iran to reopen its airspace in four phases after 7 weeks of closure

Iran US War News Live: The sun rises behind tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran. (Photo: AP)
Iran US War News Live Update: Iran said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the US ends its blockade of Iranian ports, with Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh adding that no date has been set for new face-to-face talks with Washington and criticizing US “maximalist” demands. US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade will “remain in full force” until a deal is reached and warned Washington will not be blackmailed by Tehran. Meanwhile, Israel struck southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire, announcing a “yellow line” similar to Gaza, as French President Emmanuel Macron blamed Hezbollah for an attack that killed a French peacekeeper a claim the group denied.
What has happened so far: Iran said it has brought the Strait of Hormuz back under strict control after briefly declaring it open, citing the ongoing US blockade under Donald Trump, while officials said several vessels have been turned back in recent days; at the same time, maritime authorities reported gunfire and a projectile incident involving Indian ships in the waterway, raising safety concerns, as Iran confirmed it is reviewing new US proposals but no date has been set for the next round of talks, and a ceasefire linked to fighting involving Hezbollah in Lebanon continues to hold despite ongoing strikes and warnings from both sides.
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Latest developments:
- Iran has reimposed control over the Strait of Hormuz after briefly reopening it
- The US blockade of Iranian shipping remains in place, with multiple vessels turned back
- Reports of gunfire and a strike involving Indian ships have raised shipping risks
- Talks between the US and Iran are ongoing, but no timeline has been set
- Casualties have been reported across Iran, Lebanon, Gulf states, Israel and among US forces as tensions continue
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