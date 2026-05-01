Iran-US War Ceasefire Live Updates: Iran calls US naval blockade ‘intolerable’ as Trump signals possible return to war

Iran-US War News Live Updates: A destroyed building that was hit few weeks ago by an Israeli airstrike is seen through a damaged house in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)
Iran-US-Israel War Ceasefire News Live Updates: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the United States’ naval blockade of Iranian ports as an “extension of military operations” and said it was “intolerable”, as US President Donald Trump indicated Washington could resume hostilities.
His remarks come amid rising regional tensions, continued military activity and growing strain on a fragile ceasefire framework.
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What Iran and the US are saying: Pezeshkian said the US naval presence targeting Iranian shipping amounted to direct aggression. “This siege is an extension of military operations and is intolerable,” he said. Trump, meanwhile, suggested the conflict could escalate again, despite ongoing contacts. “We might need to” restart the war, he said, adding that details of any talks remain closely held. “Nobody knows what the talks are except myself and a couple of other people.”
Latest developments
- Iran says the US naval blockade of its ports is equivalent to ongoing military action
- Trump signals the possibility of resuming war, says talks are highly restricted
- Iranian air defences activated in Tehran to counter drones and surveillance aircraft
- Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill more than 30 people in one day
- Israel to transfer detained Gaza flotilla activists to Greece after interception in international waters
- Regional ceasefire arrangements face increasing pressure amid continued violence.
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