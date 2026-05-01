Iran-US War Ceasefire Live Updates: Iran calls US naval blockade ‘intolerable’ as Trump signals possible return to war

Iran-US War News Live Updates: A destroyed building that was hit few weeks ago by an Israeli airstrike is seen through a damaged house in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

Iran-US-Israel War Ceasefire News Live Updates: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the United States’ naval blockade of Iranian ports as an “extension of military operations” and said it was “intolerable”, as US President Donald Trump indicated Washington could resume hostilities.

His remarks come amid rising regional tensions, continued military activity and growing strain on a fragile ceasefire framework.

Story continues below this ad What Iran and the US are saying: Pezeshkian said the US naval presence targeting Iranian shipping amounted to direct aggression. “This siege is an extension of military operations and is intolerable,” he said. Trump, meanwhile, suggested the conflict could escalate again, despite ongoing contacts. “We might need to” restart the war, he said, adding that details of any talks remain closely held. “Nobody knows what the talks are except myself and a couple of other people.” Latest developments Iran says the US naval blockade of its ports is equivalent to ongoing military action

Trump signals the possibility of resuming war, says talks are highly restricted

Iranian air defences activated in Tehran to counter drones and surveillance aircraft

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill more than 30 people in one day

Israel to transfer detained Gaza flotilla activists to Greece after interception in international waters

Regional ceasefire arrangements face increasing pressure amid continued violence. Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates May 1, 2026 09:11 AM IST Iran-US War Ceasefire Live Updates: Iran reportedly utilising ceasefire to retrieve buried weapons US media reports that Iran is utilising the ceasefire with the US to retrieve weapons previously hidden or buried under the rubble of strikes. The government of Iran has intensified efforts to excavate missiles and other munitions that were hidden underground or buried in rubble after US and Israeli air strikes, according to NBC News, citing a US official and two other individuals familiar with the matter. The report states that US officials believe that Iran wants to quickly rebuild its drone and missile capabilities to enable it to launch attacks across the Middle East if President Trump decides to resume military operations, the sources said. May 1, 2026 08:58 AM IST Iran-US War Ceasefire Live Updates: US Democratic senator warns of possible ‘imminent military strike’ against Iran US Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said during a CNN interview that he has the “impression from some of the briefings”, as well as from other sources, that “an imminent military strike is very much on the table”. He added that this prospect was “deeply disturbing” because it could “well involve American sons and daughters in harm’s way” and lead to “potential massive casualties”. May 1, 2026 08:58 AM IST Iran-US War Ceasefire Live Updates: What all happened so far? Iran slams US ‘siege’: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian called the US naval siege of Iranian ports “intolerable” and an “extension of military operations” by Washington. Trump on war, talks: US President Donald Trump said “we might need” to restart war with Iran, adding “nobody knows what the talks are except myself and a couple of other people.” Tehran air defences: Iran’s Tasnim news agency said air defence activity in Tehran is aimed at countering “small aircraft and reconnaissance drones.” Lebanon toll surges: Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon killed more than 30 people in a single day, Lebanon’s NNA reported, further weakening the US-backed “ceasefire.” Flotilla detainees: Israel said it will transfer 175 activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, detained in international waters, to Greek authorities amid criticism over its actions 1,000km from Gaza.

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