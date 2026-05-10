‘Missiles, drones locked on US targets’: Iran’s fresh threat to US as peace talks are stalled

A man holds an Iranian flag for a pro-government campaign in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any attack on its oil tankers or commercial vessels would trigger retaliation against United States military bases and ships in the region, as tensions continue around the Strait of Hormuz.

State-run IRIB News quoted IRGC naval commanders as saying: “Any attack on Iranian oil tankers and commercial ships will be met with a wide attack on one of the American bases in the region and enemy ships.”

“Any attack… will be met with a wide attack”

The warning follows a series of confrontations between Iranian and US forces in and around the Strait, a key route for global oil shipments. While both sides have reported limited exchanges of fire in recent days, US President Donald Trump has said a ceasefire remains in place.

“Missiles and drones are locked on American targets”

In a separate statement carried by IRIB, a senior Iranian commander said Tehran’s military assets were ready.

“IRGC missiles and aerospace drones are locked on American targets in the region and aggressor enemy ships,” General Sardar Mousavi said. “We are waiting for the order to fire.”

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Iran reviewing US proposal

Iranian officials said Tehran is reviewing a proposal from Washington aimed at easing tensions, even as they expressed distrust over recent developments.

Ali Safari said Iran had received messages through diplomatic channels suggesting the United States wanted to avoid a broader conflict.

“We are reviewing their proposal,” he said, adding that Iran remained sceptical of US intentions.

“The attacks can no longer be ignored”

Safari said Iran’s priority was to stabilise the shipping lane but warned against further escalation.

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“The attacks can no longer be ignored,” he said, adding that the United States “cannot again use the Strait of Hormuz to attack Iran and the countries of the region.”

A woman walks past an anti-US billboard depicting US President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran. (REUTERS)

He also linked the maritime tensions to wider regional issues, including Lebanon, and criticised countries backing a United Nations Security Council draft resolution targeting Iran. He named the United Arab Emirates among those he accused of supporting US actions.

UK deploys warship to region

The United Kingdom said it is deploying a Royal Navy warship to the Middle East ahead of a possible mission to protect shipping in the Strait.

The Ministry of Defence said HMS Dragon would support mine clearance efforts and help safeguard vessels as part of a “strictly defensive” plan.

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“The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning that will ensure that the UK is ready… to secure the Strait, when conditions allow,” a spokesperson said.