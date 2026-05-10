‘Missiles, drones locked on US targets’: Iran’s fresh threat to US as peace talks are stalled

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued warning that any attacks on its oil tankers would result in retaliation against US military assets in the region.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 10, 2026 05:53 AM IST First published on: May 10, 2026 at 05:53 AM IST
Iran-US War Live Updates:A man holds an Iranian flag for a pro-government campaign in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any attack on its oil tankers or commercial vessels would trigger retaliation against United States military bases and ships in the region, as tensions continue around the Strait of Hormuz.

State-run IRIB News quoted IRGC naval commanders as saying: “Any attack on Iranian oil tankers and commercial ships will be met with a wide attack on one of the American bases in the region and enemy ships.”

“Any attack… will be met with a wide attack”

The warning follows a series of confrontations between Iranian and US forces in and around the Strait, a key route for global oil shipments. While both sides have reported limited exchanges of fire in recent days, US President Donald Trump has said a ceasefire remains in place.

“Missiles and drones are locked on American targets”

In a separate statement carried by IRIB, a senior Iranian commander said Tehran’s military assets were ready.

“IRGC missiles and aerospace drones are locked on American targets in the region and aggressor enemy ships,” General Sardar Mousavi said. “We are waiting for the order to fire.”

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Iran reviewing US proposal

Iranian officials said Tehran is reviewing a proposal from Washington aimed at easing tensions, even as they expressed distrust over recent developments.

Ali Safari said Iran had received messages through diplomatic channels suggesting the United States wanted to avoid a broader conflict.

Also read Iran-US War Live Updates: IRGC commander says missiles, drones locked on US targets as Trump awaits Tehran’s response

“We are reviewing their proposal,” he said, adding that Iran remained sceptical of US intentions.
“The attacks can no longer be ignored”

Safari said Iran’s priority was to stabilise the shipping lane but warned against further escalation.

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“The attacks can no longer be ignored,” he said, adding that the United States “cannot again use the Strait of Hormuz to attack Iran and the countries of the region.”

Iran war, us iran war,
A woman walks past an anti-US billboard depicting US President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran. (REUTERS)

He also linked the maritime tensions to wider regional issues, including Lebanon, and criticised countries backing a United Nations Security Council draft resolution targeting Iran. He named the United Arab Emirates among those he accused of supporting US actions.

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UK deploys warship to region

The United Kingdom said it is deploying a Royal Navy warship to the Middle East ahead of a possible mission to protect shipping in the Strait.

The Ministry of Defence said HMS Dragon would support mine clearance efforts and help safeguard vessels as part of a “strictly defensive” plan.

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“The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning that will ensure that the UK is ready… to secure the Strait, when conditions allow,” a spokesperson said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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