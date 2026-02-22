Iran-US Tensions News LIVE Updates: Tehran warns of ‘strong retaliation’ as Trump mulls strikes amid nuclear standoff

US President Donald Trump and Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (File images)

Iran-US News Today LIVE Updates: The stand-off between the United States and Iran has intensified, with Tehran warning of “strong retaliation” in a letter to the UN chief and US President Donald Trump confirming he is “considering” limited military action. The warning comes as Trump’s 10-day deadline for a new nuclear deal approaches, raising concerns of a wider regional crisis.

Trump’s warning and Tehran’s counterproposal: Asked whether he would authorise action during negotiations, Trump said: “I guess I can say I am considering that,” adding that Iran “better negotiate a fair deal”. Washington is insisting on “zero enrichment” of uranium. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is drafting a counterproposal based on “mutual respect”, expected within 48 to 72 hours. It remains unclear whether Iran will accept limits on domestic enrichment.

Story continues below this ad Strait of Hormuz and military build-up: Tensions are also rising around the Strait of Hormuz after recent live-fire drills. Iran has warned that any attack would make US assets in the region “legitimate targets”. Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford is moving to join the USS Abraham Lincoln, creating a dual-carrier presence described as a major mobilisation. Israel is also reported to be stepping up joint planning with Washington. What’s the current situation? Trump’s strike warning: Asked if he would authorise kinetic action during negotiations, Trump told reporters, “I guess I can say I am considering that.” He added that Tehran “better negotiate a fair deal.” Tehran’s counter-offer: Iran is reportedly preparing a text based on “mutual respect”, though it remains unclear if it will address the US “red line” regarding domestic uranium enrichment. Israel on high alert: The Israeli government, believing talks have reached an impasse, has accelerated joint military preparations with the US for an operation that could begin “very soon”. Strait of Hormuz tensions: Following a brief shutdown for IRGC live-fire drills, the waterway remains a flashpoint. Iran has warned that any attack would make all US regional assets “legitimate targets”. Massive buildup: The USS Gerald R. Ford is currently transiting the Mediterranean to join the USS Abraham Lincoln, completing a dual-carrier presence that analysts call the most significant mobilisation in decades. Our Global Desk is monitoring official statements from the White House, the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and maritime security agencies in the Persian Gulf. Stay tuned for real-time updates as this story develops. Live Updates Feb 22, 2026 02:06 PM IST Iran-US News Today LIVE Updates: 'Bar for any Iranian proposal “very high”', says US officials Quoting a senior US official, Axios said the bar for any Iranian proposal is “very high” and must convince sceptics in Washington and the region that Tehran has given up any path to a nuclear weapon. “President Trump will be ready to accept a deal that would be substantive and that he can sell politically at home. If the Iranians want to prevent an attack they should give us an offer we can’t refuse. The Iranians keep missing the window. If they play games there won’t be a lot of patience,” the official told Axios. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said an Iranian proposal would be finalised within the next two or three days. However, US and Israeli officials told Axios that Trump could decide on a strike as early as this weekend. Feb 22, 2026 02:01 PM IST Iran-US News Today LIVE Updates: Iran-US tensions rise as Trump weighs possible strike on Khamenei while ‘token nuclear enrichment’ deal remains under consideration US President Donald Trump is considering to allow Iran limited or “token” uranium enrichment if it leaves “no possible path” to a nuclear bomb, according to a report by Axios. At the same time, Axios reported that Trump has been presented with military options, including a scenario that would involve directly targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba. Feb 22, 2026 12:23 PM IST Iran-US News Today LIVE Updates: Iran declares EU Naval and Air Forces 'terrorist' in reciprocal move In a Saturday‑night statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it “identifies and declares” the naval and air forces of all European Union member states as terrorist organizations, invoking Article 7 of the 2019 Reciprocal Action Law after the EU on 19 February 2026 labeled the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist entity, a move Tehran called “illegal and unjustifiable” and contrary to the UN Charter and international law. Feb 22, 2026 11:55 AM IST Iran-US News Today LIVE Updates: Why a US attack on Iran won’t be as easy as Venezuela for Trump The United States is moving closer to a potential military confrontation with Iran, even as diplomatic efforts over Tehran’s nuclear programme falter. According to The New York Times and news agency Reuters, President Donald Trump is weighing options ranging from limited strikes to broader action, amid a sweeping US military deployment in the Middle East. Read the full story here. Feb 22, 2026 11:43 AM IST Iran-US News Today LIVE Updates: UK foreign minister does not deny rejecting US use of RAF bases over Iran UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Friday did not deny that London had rejected a US request to use Royal Air Force bases in potential operations related to Iran when asked directly by ITV, while emphasizing a preference for negotiations. “The UK and the US have a long, deep security partnership. We work immensely closely on the issue of Iran,” Cooper said. “That is why we’re supporting the US talks taking place with Iran, because, frankly, the Iranian regime has continued to pose a security threat, has continued to pursue nuclear weapons.” “That is why we have supported sanctions and also efforts to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on the regime. That’s what we believe is the right thing to do,” she added. 'There are reports the UK has told the US they cannot use RAF bases for strikes on Iran. Is that true?'



The Foreign Secretary tells ITV News that she wants the US to negotiate with Iran, amidst reports the US are preparing to strike the country pic.twitter.com/oXDUYr3xVH — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) February 20, 2026 Feb 22, 2026 11:36 AM IST Iran-US News Today LIVE Updates: Sweden urges citizens to leave Iran Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard urged Swedish citizens in Iran to leave the country, citing a “highly uncertain” situation in Iran and the region and referring to an “urgent appeal” to leave. “The situation in Iran and in the region is highly uncertain. I therefore wish to emphasize the importance of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs' advisory against all travel to Iran, and the urgent appeal to Swedish citizens who are in the country to leave,” Stenergard posted on X. “It is still possible to leave Iran via air travel and border crossings. Swedes should leave Iran now while the opportunity exists and not wait. A significant personal responsibility rests with those individuals who choose to remain in Iran. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will not be able to assist with evacuation from Iran,” she added. Utvecklingen i Iran och i regionen är mycket osäker. Jag vill därför understryka vikten av UD:s avrådan från alla resor till Iran, och den skarpa uppmaningen till svenska medborgare som befinner sig i landet att lämna.



Det är fortfarande möjligt att lämna Iran via flyg och… — Maria M Stenergard (@MariaStenergard) February 20, 2026 Feb 22, 2026 11:35 AM IST Iran-US News Today LIVE Updates: US vows continued visa bans over Iran repression The United States pledged to keep imposing visa restrictions on individuals involved in violently repressing and censoring Iranians, Assistant Secretary posted on X. ​“The United States will continue to pursue visa restrictions for individuals who violently repress and censor Iranians seeking to exercise their freedom of expression,” Mora Namdar said. The United States will continue to pursue visa restrictions for individuals who violently repress and censor Iranians seeking to exercise their freedom of expression. https://t.co/QfOhPzeDZn — Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) February 20, 2026 Feb 22, 2026 11:32 AM IST Iran-US News Today LIVE Updates: Trump weighs “token” Iran enrichment while Pentagon keeps Khamenei on strike list The administration is reviewing a proposal that would let Iran keep a symbolic, low‑level enrichment program essentially a “token” amount provided it can’t be weaponized, while simultaneously holding open military options that include targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his son, and senior clerics . A senior official says any deal must be “very detailed” and prove the program stays peaceful, even as Trump warns of possible limited strikes if negotiations fail. ☢️ NEW: As the Trump administration mulls Iran options, it is prepared to consider a proposal that allows Iran "token" nuclear enrichment if it leaves no possible path to a bomb.



Another scenario “takes out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs.” https://t.co/ZW2CH6pzyS — Axios (@axios) February 21, 2026

