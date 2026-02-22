Iran-US Tensions News LIVE Updates: Tehran warns of ‘strong retaliation’ as Trump mulls strikes amid nuclear standoff

Story continues below this ad
Strait of Hormuz and military build-up: Tensions are also rising around the Strait of Hormuz after recent live-fire drills. Iran has warned that any attack would make US assets in the region “legitimate targets”. Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford is moving to join the USS Abraham Lincoln, creating a dual-carrier presence described as a major mobilisation. Israel is also reported to be stepping up joint planning with Washington.
What’s the current situation?
Trump’s strike warning: Asked if he would authorise kinetic action during negotiations, Trump told reporters, “I guess I can say I am considering that.” He added that Tehran “better negotiate a fair deal.”
Tehran’s counter-offer: Iran is reportedly preparing a text based on “mutual respect”, though it remains unclear if it will address the US “red line” regarding domestic uranium enrichment.
Israel on high alert: The Israeli government, believing talks have reached an impasse, has accelerated joint military preparations with the US for an operation that could begin “very soon”.
