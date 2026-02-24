Iran-US Tensions News Live Updates: ‘I would prefer a deal’, Trump weighs strikes as America evacuates staff, Tehran warns of retaliation

US President Donald Trump and Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (File images)

Iran-US Tensions Live News Updates: Tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical flashpoint as President Donald Trump confirmed he is weighing “limited military strikes” against Iran should upcoming nuclear negotiations fail. Speaking to reporters ahead of a high-stakes diplomatic round in Geneva this Thursday, Trump issued a sharp ultimatum: Tehran “better negotiate a fair deal” or face the consequences of a massive regional military build-up.

The situation on the ground is shifting rapidly. The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Beirut, citing “prudent” safety concerns over potential Iranian retaliation. Meanwhile, the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean to join the USS Abraham Lincoln marks a rare dual-carrier deployment, signalling Washington’s readiness for a sustained air campaign.

Story continues below this ad What’s the current situation? The Geneva ultimatum: Indirect talks are set to resume on February 26. Washington is demanding “zero enrichment”, while Tehran is drafting a counter-proposal focused on “mutual respect” and sanctions relief.

Indirect talks are set to resume on February 26. Washington is demanding “zero enrichment”, while Tehran is drafting a counter-proposal focused on “mutual respect” and sanctions relief. Military ‘crescendo’: With the USS Gerald R. Ford now in position, the US has assembled its largest concentration of air and naval power in the region since 2003.

With the USS Gerald R. Ford now in position, the US has assembled its largest concentration of air and naval power in the region since 2003. Iran’s warning: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Foreign Ministry have dismissed the “limited strike” concept, warning that any aggression will be met “ferociously” and that US assets are now “legitimate targets”.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Foreign Ministry have dismissed the “limited strike” concept, warning that any aggression will be met “ferociously” and that US assets are now “legitimate targets”. Diplomatic exodus: Beyond the US embassy drawdown in Lebanon, other nations, including India, have issued urgent advisories for their citizens to leave Iran as the risk of kinetic conflict grows.

Beyond the US embassy drawdown in Lebanon, other nations, including India, have issued urgent advisories for their citizens to leave Iran as the risk of kinetic conflict grows. Internal pressure: These tensions coincide with a resurgence of anti-government protests at Iranian universities, complicating Tehran’s negotiating position. Our Global Desk is verifying reports of maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz and monitoring live statements from US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Stay tuned for real-time alerts, satellite imagery analysis, and diplomatic breakthroughs. Live Updates Feb 24, 2026 01:14 PM IST Iran-US Tensions News LIVE Updates: Trump frustrated with limits of military options against Tehran, claims report US President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with constraints on using military force against Iran, CBS News reported citing multiple sources familiar with the matter who spoke on Monday. Military planners have advised that any strike on Tehran’s assets would likely not deliver a decisive, one-off blow and could instead escalate into a wider, protracted conflict in the Middle East, the report said. The sources claimed that internal discussions have focused on the risks of retaliation and the possibility that limited strikes would fail to significantly degrade Iran’s capabilities, potentially drawing the United States into a broader regional confrontation. Feb 24, 2026 01:06 PM IST Iran-US Tensions News LIVE Updates: ‘Death to the dictator’, Iranian students hold protests for third day Iranian students have held a third consecutive day of protests at universities, including all-women Al Zahra University in Tehran, where they chanted anti-government slogans and burned an Iranian flag. The protests come amid rising tensions between Iran and the US, with Washington building up military forces in the Middle East and negotiating with Tehran. The US has warned of “really bad things” if no deal is reached, while Iran’s foreign ministry has threatened to retaliate “ferociously” against any attack.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd