Iran-US-Israel War Live Updates: Trump says he is ‘not at all’ worried about possible war crimes as his deadline nears

Iran-US-Israel War News Today Live Updates: The ceasefire efforts between US-Israel and Iran have hit a deadlock after Iran rejected a 45-day truce proposal on Monday. With a deadline looming over the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump has sharply raised the stakes, warning of sweeping military action and signalling a decisive phase in the crisis that could have far-reaching consequences for the region and beyond.
What Trump said: Trump has sharply escalated his rhetoric, warning that Iran could be “taken out in one night” — possibly as soon as Tuesday — if it fails to meet US demands. He said it would take “about four hours” to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants, threatening “complete demolition” of key infrastructure.
At a White House press conference, Trump said he was “not at all” concerned about potential war crimes, adding: “You know what’s a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon.” He declined to rule out civilian targets and claimed Iranians “would be willing to suffer” if it ultimately brought freedom. While calling a proposed 45-day ceasefire a “significant step”, he said it was “not good enough”.
5 Latest developments
- Deadline pressure: Trump says Iran could be “taken out in one night”, with Tuesday’s deadline tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
- Infrastructure threats: The US president reiterates plans to target bridges and power plants, warning of rapid, large-scale destruction.
- Ceasefire rejected: Iran dismisses a 45-day truce proposal, calling instead for a permanent end to the war.
- Rising casualties: US–Israeli strikes across Iran have killed dozens, while Iranian missiles and drones continue targeting Israel and Gulf sites.
- Defiant response: Iran’s leadership, including figures linked to Mojtaba Khamenei, says military operations will continue despite losses and external pressure.
Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram