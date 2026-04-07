Iran-US-Israel War Live Updates: Trump says he is ‘not at all’ worried about possible war crimes as his deadline nears

Iran-US-Israel War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Photo: AP)

Iran-US-Israel War News Today Live Updates: The ceasefire efforts between US-Israel and Iran have hit a deadlock after Iran rejected a 45-day truce proposal on Monday. With a deadline looming over the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump has sharply raised the stakes, warning of sweeping military action and signalling a decisive phase in the crisis that could have far-reaching consequences for the region and beyond.

What Trump said: Trump has sharply escalated his rhetoric, warning that Iran could be “taken out in one night” — possibly as soon as Tuesday — if it fails to meet US demands. He said it would take “about four hours” to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants, threatening “complete demolition” of key infrastructure.

Story continues below this ad At a White House press conference, Trump said he was “not at all” concerned about potential war crimes, adding: “You know what’s a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon.” He declined to rule out civilian targets and claimed Iranians “would be willing to suffer” if it ultimately brought freedom. While calling a proposed 45-day ceasefire a “significant step”, he said it was “not good enough”. 5 Latest developments Deadline pressure: Trump says Iran could be “taken out in one night”, with Tuesday’s deadline tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says Iran could be “taken out in one night”, with Tuesday’s deadline tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Infrastructure threats: The US president reiterates plans to target bridges and power plants, warning of rapid, large-scale destruction.

The US president reiterates plans to target bridges and power plants, warning of rapid, large-scale destruction. Ceasefire rejected: Iran dismisses a 45-day truce proposal, calling instead for a permanent end to the war.

Iran dismisses a 45-day truce proposal, calling instead for a permanent end to the war. Rising casualties: US–Israeli strikes across Iran have killed dozens, while Iranian missiles and drones continue targeting Israel and Gulf sites.

US–Israeli strikes across Iran have killed dozens, while Iranian missiles and drones continue targeting Israel and Gulf sites. Defiant response: Iran’s leadership, including figures linked to Mojtaba Khamenei, says military operations will continue despite losses and external pressure. Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates

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