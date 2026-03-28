Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: FBI confirms Kash Patel email hack, claimed by Iran-linked group

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that Thailand has secured an agreement with Iran, allowing Thai oil vessels to safely transit the Strait of Hormuz. This development is expected to alleviate concerns over fuel imports, providing relief to Thailand's energy sector.
Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” with NATO’s response to the Iran war, as tensions in the Middle East intensified and global concerns mounted over energy security and regional stability, according to Reuters.
Speaking at a business conference, Trump criticised the alliance, saying: “I’ve always said NATO is a paper tiger. And I always said we help NATO, but they’ll never help us.” His remarks come amid escalating hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States.
Meanwhile, tech billionaire Elon Musk reportedly joined a call between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the crisis, an unusual move during a wartime situation.
- Rubio says no need for ground troops: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington could achieve its objectives without deploying forces on the ground. “We can achieve our war goals without any ground troops,” Rubio said, adding that the conflict could end in “weeks, not months”.
- Witkoff signals possible talks with Iran: President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the US was hopeful of holding talks with Iran soon. “We are hopeful of having meetings with Iran this week,” Witkoff said, adding that Washington “expects” a response to a proposed 15-point deal.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, steel factories, and power plants, stating that these attacks contradict Donald Trump’s 10-day pause on targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure. Trump had announced the pause, claiming talks were “going very well,” but Iran denies seeking any pause and rules out negotiations. However, Araghchi warned that Tehran would impose a “heavy price” after Israeli strikes targeted what he described as civilian nuclear sites, steel factories and infrastructure.
5 key developments
- Ten US service members were injured in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia, according to US media reports.
- Israel said it struck the Arak heavy water facility in central Iran.
- Iran claimed attacks also hit major steel factories and a power plant.
- Gulf countries, including the UAE, reported intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.
- Lebanon’s health ministry said more than 1,100 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since early March.
Also Read:
- Iranian Leaders Killed: The Complete List
- What is Operation Epic Fury? Full Explainer
- Israel-Iran War: Full Timeline
The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned Israel's strikes on two major steel plants, a power plant, and civilian nuclear sites, stating that Iran will exact a "heavy price" for these actions. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the US, contradicting President Trump's extended deadline for diplomacy.
Israel has hit 2 of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 27, 2026
Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy.
Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes
Hackers claiming affiliation with Iran, known as the Handala Hack Team, have leaked dozens of emails and photos allegedly taken from a personal inbox belonging to FBI chief Kash Patel. The authenticity of the leaked data has not been confirmed.
FBI spokesman Ben Williamson has now confirmed Patel’s email was hacked, saying: “we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity”.
The data involved was “historical in nature and involves no government information”, Williamson said.
Handala, who describe themselves as pro-Palestinian vigilantes, has also claimed to have published the personal data of dozens of Middle East-based employees from the Lockheed Martin weapons company.
US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with NATO's response to the war on Iran, calling the alliance a "paper tiger" and stating that the US has always helped NATO but received little support in return.
Key Developments:
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