Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: FBI confirms Kash Patel email hack, claimed by Iran-linked group

Residents carry personal belongings as they leave a building damaged in a missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel, early Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo: AP)

Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” with NATO’s response to the Iran war, as tensions in the Middle East intensified and global concerns mounted over energy security and regional stability, according to Reuters.

Speaking at a business conference, Trump criticised the alliance, saying: “I’ve always said NATO is a paper tiger. And I always said we help NATO, but they’ll never help us.” His remarks come amid escalating hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Story continues below this ad War Casualties · Middle East US-Israeli War on Iran: How the Death Toll Has Grown Across the Region 5,000+ Total killed across region 14+ Countries affected 350+ Children killed Phase 1 — The Opening Strike War erupts. The US and Israel strike Iran, triggering retaliatory Iranian attacks on Israel, US bases across the Gulf, and allied states. Four people are killed when an Iranian missile hits Sweida, Syria. Iran sustains the heaviest losses. US-Israeli strikes kill at least 1,900 people and injure 20,000, per the IFRC. Rights group HRANA puts the toll higher at 3,389 — including 1,527 civilians and at least 228 children. Phase 2 — Escalation Across Borders Lebanon opens as a new front. Hezbollah launches attacks on Israel; Israel strikes back. Lebanese authorities report 1,142 killed — including 122 children — and 400+ Hezbollah fighters dead since this date. US strikes Iranian warship. At least 104 people are killed in a US attack on an Iranian military vessel in waters off Sri Lanka — one of the war's deadliest single incidents. At least 95 people killed, including civilians, Iran-affiliated PMF fighters, US-allied Kurdish Peshmerga, and Iraqi army soldiers. One foreign crew member also killed in a tanker attack near an Iraqi port. One French soldier killed and six wounded in a drone strike in northern Iraq. Iranian attacks spread across the Gulf: UAE — 10 killed (incl. 2 soldiers); Kuwait — 6 killed; Saudi Arabia — 2 killed in Al-Kharj; Bahrain — 3 killed including a UAE civilian contractor; West Bank — 4 Palestinian women killed in an Iranian missile strike. Phase 3 — Neutral Ground & New Casualties Mediator nation hit for first time. A drone strikes an industrial zone in Sohar province, killing 2 — the first fatalities inside Oman, which had been hosting US-Iran mediation talks. A third person had earlier died when a projectile hit a tanker off Muscat. A helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters kills 7 — 4 Qatari armed forces personnel, 1 Turkish serviceman, and 2 ASELSAN technicians — due to a technical malfunction during routine duty. Separately in Israel, an Israeli farmer is killed near the Lebanon border in a military misfire. US troops wounded at Prince Sultan Air Base. An Iranian military strike wounds 12 US troops — two seriously — at the base in Saudi Arabia. Conflict ongoing. Israel has killed 19 civilians and 4 soldiers in Lebanon via Iranian-launched missiles; US has lost 13 service members (6 in an Iraq aircraft crash, 7 in combat). The war has now claimed lives in at least 14 countries across the Middle East, Gulf, and beyond. What's next → Oman-hosted US-Iran mediation talks continue amid active hostilities — outcome uncertain. → Death tolls across all countries expected to rise as conflict shows no sign of ceasefire. Source: Reuters · HRANA · IFRC · Lebanese authorities · US military · UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain defence ministries Express InfoGenIE Meanwhile, tech billionaire Elon Musk reportedly joined a call between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the crisis, an unusual move during a wartime situation. Rubio says no need for ground troops: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington could achieve its objectives without deploying forces on the ground. “We can achieve our war goals without any ground troops,” Rubio said, adding that the conflict could end in “weeks, not months”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington could achieve its objectives without deploying forces on the ground. “We can achieve our war goals without any ground troops,” Rubio said, adding that the conflict could end in “weeks, not months”. Witkoff signals possible talks with Iran: President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the US was hopeful of holding talks with Iran soon. “We are hopeful of having meetings with Iran this week,” Witkoff said, adding that Washington “expects” a response to a proposed 15-point deal. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, steel factories, and power plants, stating that these attacks contradict Donald Trump’s 10-day pause on targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure. Trump had announced the pause, claiming talks were “going very well,” but Iran denies seeking any pause and rules out negotiations. However, Araghchi warned that Tehran would impose a “heavy price” after Israeli strikes targeted what he described as civilian nuclear sites, steel factories and infrastructure. 5 key developments Ten US service members were injured in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia, according to US media reports. Israel said it struck the Arak heavy water facility in central Iran. Iran claimed attacks also hit major steel factories and a power plant. Gulf countries, including the UAE, reported intercepting Iranian missiles and drones. Lebanon’s health ministry said more than 1,100 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since early March. Also Read: Iranian Leaders Killed: The Complete List

What is Operation Epic Fury? Full Explainer

Israel-Iran War: Full Timeline The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates Mar 28, 2026 10:51 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: Thailand reaches strait of Hormuz deal with Iran, PM says Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that Thailand has secured an agreement with Iran, allowing Thai oil vessels to safely transit the Strait of Hormuz. This development is expected to alleviate concerns over fuel imports, providing relief to Thailand's energy sector. Mar 28, 2026 10:41 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran power plant attacked despite Trump's 10-day pause claim, says Araghchi Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned Israel's strikes on two major steel plants, a power plant, and civilian nuclear sites, stating that Iran will exact a "heavy price" for these actions. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the US, contradicting President Trump's extended deadline for diplomacy. Israel has hit 2 of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S.



Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy.



Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 27, 2026 Mar 28, 2026 10:28 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: FBI confirms Patel email hack, claimed by Iran-linked group Hackers claiming affiliation with Iran, known as the Handala Hack Team, have leaked dozens of emails and photos allegedly taken from a personal inbox belonging to FBI chief Kash Patel. The authenticity of the leaked data has not been confirmed. FBI spokesman Ben Williamson has now confirmed Patel’s email was hacked, saying: “we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity”. The data involved was “historical in nature and involves no government information”, Williamson said. Handala, who describe themselves as pro-Palestinian vigilantes, has also claimed to have published the personal data of dozens of Middle East-based employees from the Lockheed Martin weapons company. Mar 28, 2026 10:27 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: What all has happened so far US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with NATO's response to the war on Iran, calling the alliance a "paper tiger" and stating that the US has always helped NATO but received little support in return. Key Developments: Iran-Israel Conflict: Israel attacked two civilian nuclear sites and steel factories in Iran, prompting warnings from Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi of a "heavy price" and Iran's military of "playing with fire". US Involvement: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US can achieve its war goals without ground troops, with the end of the war expected in "weeks, not months". Regional Diplomacy: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with Egyptian, Saudi, and Pakistani counterparts to discuss the US-Israel war on Iran. Casualties: Lebanon's Ministry of Health reports 1,142 people killed and 3,315 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

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