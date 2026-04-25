Iran requested an in-person meeting with the US government, according to reporting from Fox News, as US officials prepare a trip to Pakistan.

On Saturday morning, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will be traveling to Pakistan for talks with the Iran’s foreign minister, the White House confirmed.

The two will be heading to Islamabad, where Pakistan will be mediating talks with Iran.

“Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary, but first, Steve and Jared will be going over there to report back to the president, the vice president and the rest of the team,” Leavitt said on the Fox News show “America Reports.”

In this photo provided by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, is greeted by Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, second right, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, third left, upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

The Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi is expected in Islamabad on Friday to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the US.

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The White House also said that they have “seen progress” from the Iranian side of the negotiations in recent days.

However, Iran has completely rejected US requests for negotiations due to their excessive demands and has made no request for talks with the Americans, Iran’s state media Tasnim News reported, rejecting the White House press secretary’s earlier remarks about Tehran seeking talks.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US.” Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations. Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its “ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression.” The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.

We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region.



No meeting… pic.twitter.com/1vP51xIoep — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 24, 2026

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are heading to Islamabad on Saturday for peace talks with Iran, the White House says. Iran’s foreign minister arrived in Pakistan’s capital on Friday. The US said it is ready to hear a plan for peace from Iranian officials through Pakistani intermediaries.