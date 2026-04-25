Iran requested an in-person meeting with the US government

The two will be heading to Islamabad, where Pakistan will be mediating talks with Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 25, 2026 05:57 AM IST First published on: Apr 25, 2026 at 05:41 AM IST
Iran-USIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaks during a bilateral meeting. (Photo: AP)

Iran requested an in-person meeting with the US government, according to reporting from Fox News, as US officials prepare a trip to Pakistan.

On Saturday morning, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will be traveling to Pakistan for talks with the Iran’s foreign minister, the White House confirmed.

The two will be heading to Islamabad, where Pakistan will be mediating talks with Iran.

“Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary, but first, Steve and Jared will be going over there to report back to the president, the vice president and the rest of the team,” Leavitt said on the Fox News show “America Reports.”

Pakistan US Iran
In this photo provided by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, is greeted by Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, second right, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, third left, upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

The Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi is expected in Islamabad on Friday to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the US.

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The White House also said that they have “seen progress” from the Iranian side of the negotiations in recent days.

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However, Iran has completely rejected US requests for negotiations due to their excessive demands and has made no request for talks with the Americans, Iran’s state media Tasnim News reported, rejecting the White House press secretary’s earlier remarks about Tehran seeking talks.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US.” Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations. Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its “ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression.” The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi. 

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are heading to Islamabad on Saturday for peace talks with Iran, the White House says. Iran’s foreign minister arrived in Pakistan’s capital on Friday. The US said it is ready to hear a plan for peace from Iranian officials through Pakistani intermediaries.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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