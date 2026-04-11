Iran-US Ceasefire News Live: Trump warns of fresh Iran strikes if talks fail; Lebanon and Israel agree to meet in US

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Iran-US-Israel Ceasefire Talks Today News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has warned of possible military action if upcoming talks with Iran fail, even as senior Iranian officials arrive in Islamabad for negotiations expected to test a fragile ceasefire and wider regional stability. Iran has sent a high-level delegation led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Their arrival signals readiness for talks, but Tehran has also set conditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon before negotiations formally begin.
Trump’s preparations ahead of talks: Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said US warships were being prepared in case diplomacy does not succeed. “We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition… and if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively,” he was quoted as saying. He added that clarity could come “in about 24 hours”.
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Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran.
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