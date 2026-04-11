Iran-US Ceasefire News Live: Trump warns of fresh Iran strikes if talks fail; Lebanon and Israel agree to meet in US

Police officers take position in Islamabad, Pakistan, to ensure security ahead of possible negotiations between Iran and the United States. (Photo: AP)

Iran-US-Israel Ceasefire Talks Today News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has warned of possible military action if upcoming talks with Iran fail, even as senior Iranian officials arrive in Islamabad for negotiations expected to test a fragile ceasefire and wider regional stability. Iran has sent a high-level delegation led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Their arrival signals readiness for talks, but Tehran has also set conditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon before negotiations formally begin.

Trump’s preparations ahead of talks: Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said US warships were being prepared in case diplomacy does not succeed. “We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition… and if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively,” he was quoted as saying. He added that clarity could come “in about 24 hours”.

Story continues below this ad 5 latest developments US Vice President JD Vance, leading the American delegation, said, “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend an open hand.”

Vance also cautioned that if Iran tries to “play” the US, Washington “won’t be receptive”.

Trump said he wished Vance “luck” ahead of the talks and suggested a decision point could come within a day.

Iran’s Ghalibaf insisted a ceasefire in Lebanon must happen “before negotiations begin”, adding uncertainty to the process.

Lebanese officials said they will meet an Israeli delegation in Washington next week to discuss broader talks, though Israel has ruled out a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Also Read: Netanyahu reacts after Pakistan Defence Minister calls ‘to get rid of European Jews’ amid peace talks Is Trump practising the madman theory? An Expert Explains Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates Apr 11, 2026 06:48 AM IST Iran-US Ceasefire News Live Updates: A recap of recent developments Here’s what all you need to know: Iran’s delegation has arrived in Islamabad for truce talks, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who said Tehran has “goodwill but no trust” in the United States. US Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the US delegation, said the US will not be “receptive” if Iranians “try to play us”. Israel continued to carry out deadly attacks in Lebanon, killing at least 12 state security officers in Nabatieh. The death toll from Israel’s devastating attacks on Wednesday is now 357, but is expected to rise further as remains are recovered and identified, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said. Lebanon’s presidency said that talks between Lebanon and Israel are expected to take place in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. The European Union and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation slammed Israel’s approval of 34 new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

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