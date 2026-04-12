Iran ‘unable to locate’ some mines in Strait of Hormuz, US officials say

US military officials said operations to clear the route are under way.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 12, 2026 12:15 PM IST First published on: Apr 12, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Strait of HormuzA man walks along the shore as oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)

Iran may be unable to find some of the naval mines it laid in the Strait of Hormuz, complicating efforts to reopen the key shipping route, according to a report by The Guardian citing US officials.

The report said Iran deployed mines across the waterway in an uncoordinated way and may not have recorded all their locations.

US officials said Iran “may not have marked where it put all of them”, and some devices may have drifted from their original positions.

The strait, which carries a large share of the world’s oil supply, has been largely closed since the conflict escalated, affecting global energy markets.

US military officials said operations to clear the route are underway.

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The Indian flagged LPG carrier Jag Vasant transporting liquefied petroleum gas, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, after it arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: AP)

American forces have “begun setting conditions for clearing mines”, with naval ships deployed in the area.

According to Reuters, the reopening of the strait is a key demand by Washington in ongoing talks with Iran, as both sides meet in Pakistan to discuss a possible truce.

However, progress may be slow. US officials indicated that neither side has the capacity to quickly remove all the mines, especially given the uncertainty over their locations.

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Iran has said the strait would be reopened with “due consideration of technical limitations”, which US officials interpret as a reference to the challenges of clearing the explosives.

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Also read Iran-US Ceasefire Talks in Islamabad Live Updates: Iran says US ‘looking for excuse’ to quit talks; Vance says Tehran rejected offer

Shipping through the route has dropped sharply, with only a limited number of vessels allowed to pass. The situation has contributed to rising fuel costs and wider economic pressure.

The issue of the strait remains one of the main sticking points in the talks, with no agreement yet reached on fully restoring maritime traffic.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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