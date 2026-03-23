‘Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed’: Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf energy and water after Trump ultimatum

Iran has warned it will target energy and water facilities in Gulf countries if the United States strikes its power grid, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict, according to Reuters.

Tehran’s warning came after US President Donald Trump said Washington could attack Iran’s electricity infrastructure within 48 hours.

“If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked… all energy infrastructure… and water desalination facilities… will be targeted,” Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari said, according to Reuters.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also said key infrastructure across the Middle East could be “irreversibly destroyed” if Iranian power plants are hit.

Risk to water and power supply in Gulf

Any such strikes could disrupt basic services in Gulf countries, where desalination plants supply most of the drinking water. According to Reuters, these plants provide nearly all water in Bahrain and Qatar, and a large share in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Electricity is also essential for daily life in the region.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the Strait of Hormuz could be shut if attacks on its power plants go ahead.

“The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed,” the Guards said, according to Reuters.

However, Iran later said the waterway remains open to most shipping, except vessels linked to what it called its “enemies”. Some ships have continued to pass with coordination, though many remain delayed.

The warning comes as fighting enters its fourth week. The United States and Israel say their strikes have reduced Iran’s military capacity, but Tehran continues to launch missiles.

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Air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv, with reports of injuries after overnight attacks. Earlier, Israel said it had struck military and weapons sites in Tehran.

Markets and oil supply concerns

The threat of attacks on energy infrastructure has raised concerns in global markets.

“President Trump’s threat has now placed a 48-hour ticking time bomb of elevated uncertainty over markets,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said, according to Reuters.

Oil prices have already risen sharply, while gas prices in Europe have surged amid fears over supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

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Israeli officials say military operations against Iran and its allies could continue for weeks. Fighting has also spread to Lebanon, where Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israeli forces.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since the conflict began on February 28, Reuters reported.