‘Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed’: Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf energy and water after Trump ultimatum

Tehran’s warning came after US President Donald Trump said Washington could attack Iran’s electricity infrastructure within 48 hours.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 23, 2026 07:37 AM IST First published on: Mar 23, 2026 at 07:37 AM IST
Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump steps off Air Force One. (Photo: AP)

Iran has warned it will target energy and water facilities in Gulf countries if the United States strikes its power grid, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict, according to Reuters.

Tehran’s warning came after US President Donald Trump said Washington could attack Iran’s electricity infrastructure within 48 hours.

“If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked… all energy infrastructure… and water desalination facilities… will be targeted,” Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari said, according to Reuters.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also said key infrastructure across the Middle East could be “irreversibly destroyed” if Iranian power plants are hit.

Risk to water and power supply in Gulf

Any such strikes could disrupt basic services in Gulf countries, where desalination plants supply most of the drinking water. According to Reuters, these plants provide nearly all water in Bahrain and Qatar, and a large share in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Electricity is also essential for daily life in the region.

Story continues below this ad

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the Strait of Hormuz could be shut if attacks on its power plants go ahead.

“The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed,” the Guards said, according to Reuters.

Also read Iran warns of ‘irreversible damage’ to regional infrastructure after Trump threatens to attack Tehran’s power plants

However, Iran later said the waterway remains open to most shipping, except vessels linked to what it called its “enemies”. Some ships have continued to pass with coordination, though many remain delayed.

The warning comes as fighting enters its fourth week. The United States and Israel say their strikes have reduced Iran’s military capacity, but Tehran continues to launch missiles.

Story continues below this ad

Air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv, with reports of injuries after overnight attacks. Earlier, Israel said it had struck military and weapons sites in Tehran.

Markets and oil supply concerns

The threat of attacks on energy infrastructure has raised concerns in global markets.

“President Trump’s threat has now placed a 48-hour ticking time bomb of elevated uncertainty over markets,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said, according to Reuters.

Most Read
1US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran will completely close strait of Hormuz if Trump acts on infrastructure threats, says IRGC
2Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Indian national injured in Abu Dhabi as UAE intercepts incoming Iranian missile
3Balendra Shah to take oath as Nepal PM on Ram Navami after campaign launch in Janakpur: What the optics mean
4Iran warns of ‘irreversible damage’ to regional infrastructure after Trump threatens to attack Tehran’s power plants
5From ‘winding down’ to 48-hour ultimatum: Trump’s Iran war has no exit, just escalation. What it means
6Dubai, UAE News Highlights: Qatar launches search and rescue after military helicopter Crash at Sea
Also read US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran will completely close strait of Hormuz if Trump acts on infrastructure threats, says IRGC

Oil prices have already risen sharply, while gas prices in Europe have surged amid fears over supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Story continues below this ad

Israeli officials say military operations against Iran and its allies could continue for weeks. Fighting has also spread to Lebanon, where Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israeli forces.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since the conflict began on February 28, Reuters reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 23: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments