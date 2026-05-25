‘Network of couriers used to pass messages’: Iran’s supreme leader in undisclosed location with limited contact, US intelligence says

According to the report, even senior Iranian officials do not know the leader’s location and cannot contact him directly.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 25, 2026 11:12 AM IST First published on: May 25, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
US Iran WarIran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, reportedly injured in US and Israeli strikes during Operation Epic Fury, is taking extensive precautions to avoid further attacks. (File Photo)

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is staying in an undisclosed location with limited contact with the outside world, US intelligence officials say, according to CBS News.

Officials told CBS News that messages to the leader are passed through a network of couriers, which has slowed communication within Iran’s leadership and affected ongoing talks with the United States.

“When the US sends proposed details, there can be a long delay before we receive a response,” officials said.

‘Only reached through a network of couriers’

According to the report, even senior Iranian officials do not know the leader’s location and cannot contact him directly.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who was injured in US and Israeli strikes in Operation Epic Fury, is taking extreme measures to avoid the strikes similar to the ones that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran from 1989 until Feb. 28. Mojtaba Khamenei has not been officially seen or heard in public since before the start of the war.

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A mourner holds a poster depicting Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, the successor to his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, as supreme leader, during the funeral procession for senior Iranian military officials and civilians killed during the U.S.-Israel campaign
A mourner holds a poster depicting Mojtaba Khamenei, right, the successor to his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, during the funeral procession for senior Iranian military officials and civilians killed during the US-Israel strikes. (AP Photo)

Instead, information is relayed through intermediaries. One official said this means that “every piece of information he receives is dated and there’s a lot of latency to his responses”.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on intelligence related to the leader’s whereabouts or communication methods.

‘Agreed to the contours’

A senior US administration official said the supreme leader has agreed in principle to the outline of a possible deal, while final details are still under discussion.

US President Donald Trump has said he expects a final decision in the coming days.

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Leaders operating under restrictions

US officials said many Iranian leaders are working under tight security, often staying in fortified locations and limiting contact with each other.

“Watching them try to figure out how to talk to each other is almost like watching a sitcom. They are completely exasperated,” one official said.

The supreme leader has given broad guidance on what can and cannot be negotiated, leaving officials to manage discussions within those limits.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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