Iran’s speaker questions ‘safe haven’ status of US bonds, says ‘vibes all the way down’

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has raised doubts about the idea that US government bonds are a safe investment during global crises, in a post on X.

In the post, Ghalibaf compared investor behaviour in oil and bond markets during tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Vibe-trading digital oil is like vibe-hedging in treasuries during Hormuz risk-off. Both share one house of cards that works on paper,” he wrote.

Vibe-trading digital oil is like vibe-hedging in treasuries during Hormuz risk-off. Both share one house of cards that works on paper.

Difference: oil at least has Dated Brent. Treasuries? Vibes all the way down.



EUCRBRDT Index GP <GO> — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 19, 2026

He added: “Difference; oil at least has Dated Brent. Treasuries? Vibes all the way down.”

His remarks refer to a common market pattern where investors move money into US Treasury bonds during periods of uncertainty. These bonds are widely seen as low-risk and are often bought when markets fall.

Ghalibaf’s post suggests that this behaviour may be driven more by market belief and habit than by clear economic fundamentals. He pointed out that oil prices are linked to physical supply, such as Brent crude, while bond prices depend more on expectations and policy signals.

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The comments come at a time of rising tensions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Market reactions to such events often include both a rise in oil prices and increased demand for US government bonds.

The post has sparked discussion among market watchers about how much investor decisions are shaped by sentiment during geopolitical crises.