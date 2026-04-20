Iran’s speaker questions ‘safe haven’ status of US bonds, says ‘vibes all the way down’

Treasuries are priced mostly on market psychology, not something as tangible as barrels of oil, said Iran's Parliament Speaker.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 20, 2026 10:40 AM IST First published on: Apr 20, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
US Iran WarIran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. (File Photo)

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has raised doubts about the idea that US government bonds are a safe investment during global crises, in a post on X.

In the post, Ghalibaf compared investor behaviour in oil and bond markets during tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Vibe-trading digital oil is like vibe-hedging in treasuries during Hormuz risk-off. Both share one house of cards that works on paper,” he wrote.

He added: “Difference; oil at least has Dated Brent. Treasuries? Vibes all the way down.”

His remarks refer to a common market pattern where investors move money into US Treasury bonds during periods of uncertainty. These bonds are widely seen as low-risk and are often bought when markets fall.

Ghalibaf’s post suggests that this behaviour may be driven more by market belief and habit than by clear economic fundamentals. He pointed out that oil prices are linked to physical supply, such as Brent crude, while bond prices depend more on expectations and policy signals.

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The comments come at a time of rising tensions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Market reactions to such events often include both a rise in oil prices and increased demand for US government bonds.

The post has sparked discussion among market watchers about how much investor decisions are shaped by sentiment during geopolitical crises.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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