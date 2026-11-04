Iran says US voters sent ‘no to war’ message in midterm elections

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday said the outcome of the United States midterm elections reflected an American public rejection of war, linking the result to concerns over the cost of living and opposition to military involvement abroad.

“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message”, Ghalibaf said. “If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare”, he added.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said Iran endorsed the message and warned that if the US government ignored public sentiment to serve what he called “international paymasters and blackmailers”, it would face consequences.