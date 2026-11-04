Iran says US voters sent ‘no to war’ message in midterm elections

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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday said the outcome of the United States midterm elections reflected an American public rejection of war, linking the result to concerns over the cost of living and opposition to military involvement abroad.
“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message”, Ghalibaf said. “If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare”, he added.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf said Iran endorsed the message and warned that if the US government ignored public sentiment to serve what he called “international paymasters and blackmailers”, it would face consequences.
Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message.
If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare.
— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) November 4, 2026
Earlier, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran contributed to Republican losses in the midterm elections, as Democrats prepared to take control of both chambers of Congress, Reuters reported.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send what he described as “insane” legislation to his desk, which he would veto, but added that the two parties could eventually work together.
Trump said the Iran war had weighed on Republican candidates, even as voters backed his handling of the conflict. “I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time people understood the importance of what I’ve done with Iran,” he said.
Democrats have won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, dealing a major setback to President Donald Trump and his legislative agenda. The party flipped several Republican-held seats in traditionally conservative states, including Texas, South Carolina, Ohio and Kansas.
The results reflect voter concerns over the economy, rising fuel prices and the US war with Iran. Though Trump acknowledged that the Iran conflict contributed to Republican losses, he said he was willing to work with Democrats.