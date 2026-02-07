Iran says ‘good start’ made in talks with US over nuclear programme

In this photo released by the Oman's Foreign Ministry, Steve Witkoff, White House special envoy, centre, shakes hands with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi as Jared Kushner, left, looks on during their meeting prior to Iran and the U.S. negotiations, in Muscat, Oman. (

Iran said on Friday that its latest talks with the United States, held in Oman, began positively and would continue, offering a possible opening to reduce tensions between the two long-time rivals, Reuters reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said discussions in Muscat, mediated by Oman, were a “good start” and that there was agreement to keep talking. The meetings involved Araqchi, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

However, Araqchi made clear that Iran would limit the scope of the talks. “Any dialogue requires refraining from threats and pressure,” he said, adding that Tehran would discuss only its nuclear programme with Washington and not other issues.

What was discussed

A regional diplomat briefed on the talks told Reuters that Iran insisted on its “right to enrich uranium” and rejected any discussion of its missile programme. Iran has repeatedly said its missiles, one of the largest arsenals in the Middle East, are not negotiable.

The United States, by contrast, wants broader talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this week that Washington wanted discussions to include Iran’s ballistic missiles, its support for armed groups in the region and its human rights record.

According to the diplomat, Iran’s missile capabilities were not raised during the Muscat talks.

Enrichment and sanctions

While Iran ruled out a complete ban on uranium enrichment on its soil, the diplomat said Tehran showed flexibility on the “level and purity” of enrichment. Options discussed included alternative arrangements, such as a regional consortium.

In return, Iran wants sanctions lifted quickly and effectively, particularly those affecting banking and oil exports. Tehran has also called for US military assets to be moved away from Iran’s borders.

US officials view enrichment inside Iran as a red line, arguing it could provide a pathway to nuclear weapons. Iran denies any intention to build a bomb and says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Araqchi told Iranian state television: “It was a good start to the negotiations. There is an understanding on continuing the talks. Coordination on how to proceed will be decided in the capitals.”

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediated the talks, said they were “very serious” and that both sides would now review the outcomes before meeting again. He said discussions would resume “in due course”.

In this photo released by the Oman’s Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, shakes hands with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi during their meeting prior to Iran and the U.S. negotiations, in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Oman Foreign Ministry via AP)

Despite the talks, the United States increased pressure on Tehran. On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on imports from any country that “directly or indirectly” buys goods from Iran.

The White House said the move aims to discourage third countries from trading with Iran, especially in energy, metals and petrochemicals, which are key sources of revenue for Tehran.

The US also announced new sanctions on 15 entities and 14 vessels linked to what it called illicit trade in Iranian oil and petrochemicals.

Iran remains concerned about the risk of military action following a US naval buildup in the region. Trump has warned that “bad things” could happen if no deal is reached.

Regional and world powers fear that a collapse in diplomacy could trigger a wider conflict affecting the oil-producing Middle East. Iran has warned neighbouring Gulf states hosting US bases that they could be targeted if involved in any attack.

Iran has said it is willing to show flexibility on enrichment, including handing over large stockpiles of highly enriched uranium under a possible agreement. But it continues to demand the lifting of US sanctions reimposed after Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal during his first term.

The United States, its European allies and Israel accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons. Tehran denies the charge.