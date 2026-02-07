Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Iran says ‘good start’ made in talks with US over nuclear programme

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said discussions in Muscat, mediated by Oman, were a “good start” and that there was agreement to keep talking.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 7, 2026 06:25 AM IST First published on: Feb 7, 2026 at 06:25 AM IST
Oman US IranIn this photo released by the Oman's Foreign Ministry, Steve Witkoff, White House special envoy, centre, shakes hands with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi as Jared Kushner, left, looks on during their meeting prior to Iran and the U.S. negotiations, in Muscat, Oman. (

Iran said on Friday that its latest talks with the United States, held in Oman, began positively and would continue, offering a possible opening to reduce tensions between the two long-time rivals, Reuters reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said discussions in Muscat, mediated by Oman, were a “good start” and that there was agreement to keep talking. The meetings involved Araqchi, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

However, Araqchi made clear that Iran would limit the scope of the talks. “Any dialogue requires refraining from threats and pressure,” he said, adding that Tehran would discuss only its nuclear programme with Washington and not other issues.

What was discussed

A regional diplomat briefed on the talks told Reuters that Iran insisted on its “right to enrich uranium” and rejected any discussion of its missile programme. Iran has repeatedly said its missiles, one of the largest arsenals in the Middle East, are not negotiable.

The United States, by contrast, wants broader talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this week that Washington wanted discussions to include Iran’s ballistic missiles, its support for armed groups in the region and its human rights record.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read ‘Leave Iran now’: US tells Americans to exit Iran immediately, warns to be ‘ready for detention’

According to the diplomat, Iran’s missile capabilities were not raised during the Muscat talks.

Enrichment and sanctions

While Iran ruled out a complete ban on uranium enrichment on its soil, the diplomat said Tehran showed flexibility on the “level and purity” of enrichment. Options discussed included alternative arrangements, such as a regional consortium.

In return, Iran wants sanctions lifted quickly and effectively, particularly those affecting banking and oil exports. Tehran has also called for US military assets to be moved away from Iran’s borders.

US officials view enrichment inside Iran as a red line, arguing it could provide a pathway to nuclear weapons. Iran denies any intention to build a bomb and says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Story continues below this ad

Araqchi told Iranian state television: “It was a good start to the negotiations. There is an understanding on continuing the talks. Coordination on how to proceed will be decided in the capitals.”

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediated the talks, said they were “very serious” and that both sides would now review the outcomes before meeting again. He said discussions would resume “in due course”.

Oman US Iran
In this photo released by the Oman’s Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, shakes hands with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi during their meeting prior to Iran and the U.S. negotiations, in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Oman Foreign Ministry via AP)

Despite the talks, the United States increased pressure on Tehran. On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on imports from any country that “directly or indirectly” buys goods from Iran.

The White House said the move aims to discourage third countries from trading with Iran, especially in energy, metals and petrochemicals, which are key sources of revenue for Tehran.

Story continues below this ad

The US also announced new sanctions on 15 entities and 14 vessels linked to what it called illicit trade in Iranian oil and petrochemicals.

Iran remains concerned about the risk of military action following a US naval buildup in the region. Trump has warned that “bad things” could happen if no deal is reached.

Most Read
131 killed: Why Islamabad is again a target — deadly resurgence of sectarian terror in Pakistan’s heart
2‘Love, Melania’: Inside explosive 2026 Epstein Files revealing Bill Gates’ ‘moral failure’ and a secret email to Ghislaine Maxwell
3Pakistan Islamabad Mosque Blast Live Updates: Security forces launch probe, leaders condemn strike; at least 31 killed
4‘Leave Iran now’: US tells Americans to exit Iran immediately, warns to be ‘ready for detention’
5White House removes Trump post after backlash over video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates
6Who is contesting Bangladesh Elections 2026? Full party list and alliances
Also read West Asia holds its breath as Iran and US return to talks

Regional and world powers fear that a collapse in diplomacy could trigger a wider conflict affecting the oil-producing Middle East. Iran has warned neighbouring Gulf states hosting US bases that they could be targeted if involved in any attack.

Iran has said it is willing to show flexibility on enrichment, including handing over large stockpiles of highly enriched uranium under a possible agreement. But it continues to demand the lifting of US sanctions reimposed after Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal during his first term.

Story continues below this ad

The United States, its European allies and Israel accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons. Tehran denies the charge.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 07, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us