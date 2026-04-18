Iran rejects Trump’s claims on uranium transfer, Hormuz status; calls remarks ‘false’

Tehran says enriched uranium will not be moved, Strait access tied to ceasefire terms

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 18, 2026 06:14 AM IST First published on: Apr 18, 2026 at 05:50 AM IST
Iran-USIran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf . (File Photo)

Iran has rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran would hand over enriched uranium and that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open, with senior officials calling his remarks untrue.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X that Trump made multiple incorrect statements. “The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false,” he wrote. “They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.”

He also pointed to remarks by Iran’s foreign ministry, urging people to follow what he described as the official version of talks.

No uranium transfer, Iran says

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran would not transfer its enriched uranium abroad, contradicting Trump’s earlier comments.

“Iran’s enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere; transferring uranium to the United States has not been an option for us,” he said in an interview with state media.

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Trump had earlier said the material would be retrieved “very soon,” adding that the US would “bring it back to the United States.”

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Dispute over Hormuz access

Ghalibaf also disputed Trump’s statement that the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open.” He said continued restrictions would affect shipping.

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“With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” he said, adding that passage would depend on “designated routes” and Iranian approval.

“Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media,” he wrote.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that key differences remain between Tehran and Washington, and that no agreement has been reached on nuclear issues. The official said keeping the strait open would depend on US adherence to ceasefire terms.

The official added that Iran is open to further talks, possibly with mediation by Pakistan, and could extend the ceasefire to allow more negotiations on sanctions and war-related compensation.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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