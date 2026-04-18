Iran rejects Trump’s claims on uranium transfer, Hormuz status; calls remarks ‘false’

Iran has rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran would hand over enriched uranium and that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open, with senior officials calling his remarks untrue.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X that Trump made multiple incorrect statements. “The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false,” he wrote. “They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.”

۱- رئیس جمهور آمریکا در یک ساعت هفت ادعا مطرح کرد که هر هفت ادعا کذب است.

۲- با این دروغگویی‌ها در جنگ پیروز نشدند و حتما در مذاکره هم راه به جایی نخواهند برد.

۳- با ادامهٔ محاصره، تنگهٔ هرمز باز نخواهد ماند. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 17, 2026

He also pointed to remarks by Iran’s foreign ministry, urging people to follow what he described as the official version of talks.

No uranium transfer, Iran says

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran would not transfer its enriched uranium abroad, contradicting Trump’s earlier comments.

“Iran’s enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere; transferring uranium to the United States has not been an option for us,” he said in an interview with state media.

Trump had earlier said the material would be retrieved “very soon,” adding that the US would “bring it back to the United States.”

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Dispute over Hormuz access

Ghalibaf also disputed Trump’s statement that the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open.” He said continued restrictions would affect shipping.

“With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” he said, adding that passage would depend on “designated routes” and Iranian approval.

۱- رئیس جمهور آمریکا در یک ساعت هفت ادعا مطرح کرد که هر هفت ادعا کذب است.

۲- با این دروغگویی‌ها در جنگ پیروز نشدند و حتما در مذاکره هم راه به جایی نخواهند برد.

۳- با ادامهٔ محاصره، تنگهٔ هرمز باز نخواهد ماند. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 17, 2026

“Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media,” he wrote.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that key differences remain between Tehran and Washington, and that no agreement has been reached on nuclear issues. The official said keeping the strait open would depend on US adherence to ceasefire terms.

The official added that Iran is open to further talks, possibly with mediation by Pakistan, and could extend the ceasefire to allow more negotiations on sanctions and war-related compensation.