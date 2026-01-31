Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Iran open to talks with US but won’t negotiate on missiles, foreign minister says

US President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. (Photo: AP)

Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Iran is willing to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States but will not accept threats or outside pressure, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday. Speaking in Istanbul, Araghchi said Iran was open to “fair and just” talks but ruled out any negotiations on its missile programme or defence capabilities. He added that there were currently no talks scheduled with Washington and reiterated that Iran’s nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

Trump says Iran ‘does want to make a deal’: US President Donald Trump has said that Iran wants to reach an agreement with Washington rather than face possible military action, even as the US increases its military presence near Iran. “I can say this they do want to make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House, declining to say whether Tehran had been given a deadline. Trump also warned that time was “running out” for Iran to agree to a new nuclear deal.

Story continues below this ad Rising military activity and Iran’s nuclear standoff: Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks amid stalled diplomacy over Tehran’s nuclear programme, which Iran calls civilian while Western powers fear could be used to develop nuclear weapons. Both sides have announced military exercises in the region, with the US planning multi-day air drills and Iran set to hold live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route for oil and gas. Turkey has offered to help mediate between Washington and Tehran, while Russia said it is closely monitoring the situation. Live Updates Jan 31, 2026 11:34 AM IST Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Iran president says Trump, Netanyahu, Europe stirred tensions in recent protests Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said ‍on ⁠Saturday that U.S. ​President ‌Donald Trump, Israeli ​Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‌and Europe had stirred ‌tensions ‌in the recent ‌protests ‍that ⁠gripped ​the country ⁠and "provoked" people. -Reuters Jan 31, 2026 10:32 AM IST Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: ‘No two-hour war’: Iran says response to US military attack would be ‘swift and decisive’ A top Iranian Military official has warned that Tehran’s response to a potential US attack on the country would be immediate and decisive. Iran’s military spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the Armed Forces are now operating under clear instructions that leave no room for delay if the enemy repeats a “miscalculation.” “If the enemy commits another foolish move and once again falls into miscalculation, we will respond instantly and in real time,” Akraminia was quoted as saying by Iran’s state-owned Press TV. Read the full story here. Jan 31, 2026 10:18 AM IST Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Where the US is building up military force near Iran The US military has significantly increased its presence in the Middle East, with the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group, including F-35 fighters and F/A-18 attack planes, positioned in the Arabian Sea. This buildup is part of US President Donald Trump's response to Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missile production. The USS Abraham Lincoln is accompanied by three warships equipped with Tomahawk missiles, and the US has also sent F-15E attack planes to the region and dispatched Patriot and THAAD air defenses to protect troops from potential Iranian retaliation. Jan 31, 2026 10:06 AM IST Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: What US could do in Iran According to analysts, the US could carry out a decapitation strike targeting even Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top leadership of the government and the military, and let the regime collapse in the chaos. While most agree that it is not going to be an easy operation like what the US did in Venezuela, others say the military build-up could be used as a pressure tactic and a sign to the protesters to hit the streets once again to topple the government in an uprising. There are also reports that the US would take out what remains of Iran’s nuclear programme after last year’s strike, in the initial hours of any operation, leaving the regime further on the backfoot. Jan 31, 2026 09:51 AM IST Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Iran prepares for war as US armada approaches Internet services were cut off in Iran on January 8 as the regime moved to crush the unprecedented anti-government protests that had gripped the country. In the next two days, the Iranian regime is believed to have unleashed a brutal crackdown on the protests, in which anywhere from 6,000 to more than 30,000 demonstrators have been killed. While the Ayatollah and the government of President Masoud Pezeshkian survived the biggest uprising since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, they have a bigger challenge waiting for them. Jan 31, 2026 09:48 AM IST Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: US ramps up military presence in Middle East amid Iran tensions, deploys carrier strike group The US military has significantly increased its presence in the Middle East, with the Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, F/A-18E Super Hornet fighters, F-35C Lightning II fighters, and EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets, now positioned in the northern Arabian Sea. -CNN Jan 31, 2026 09:37 AM IST Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: ‘They do want to make a deal,’ Donald Trump says as US steps up pressure on Iran US President Donald Trump said Iran wants to reach an agreement with Washington rather than face possible military action, even as Tehran ruled out negotiating its missile and defence capabilities. Speaking at the White House, Trump said he believed Iran was interested in talks , days after the US increased its military presence near the country and warned that time was “running out” for a nuclear deal. Iran, however, said there are no talks planned at present and insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful. Read the full story here.

