Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘Change in power in Iran would be the best thing’: Donald Trump signals tougher line as US boosts military presence

USS Gerald R Ford will take about three weeks to sail to region, amid push for Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 14, 2026 05:54 AM IST First published on: Feb 14, 2026 at 05:49 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Pope Army Airfield, in Fort Bragg, N.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, en route to Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

US President Donald Trump said a change in leadership in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen” as his administration considers whether to take military action against Tehran.

Trump made the remarks after visiting troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and confirming that he is sending a second aircraft carrier group to the Middle East.

“It seems like that would be the best thing that could happen,” Trump told reporters when asked about pushing for the removal of Iran’s clerical leadership. “For 47 years, they’ve been talking and talking and talking.”

Trump has in recent weeks said his main goal is for Iran to further limit its nuclear programme. On Friday, he suggested that nuclear limits would be only part of any wider agreement.

“If we do it, that would be the least of the mission,” he said, referring to targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Iran has long said its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. Before last year’s conflict, it had enriched uranium up to 60% purity, close to weapons-grade level.

Story continues below this ad

How the US is increasing pressure

Trump said the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, will move from the Caribbean to the Middle East. It will join the USS Abraham Lincoln and other US warships already in the region.

United States-Iran-Military
In this photo provided by the US Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford embarked on the first of its sea trials to test various state-of-the-art systems on its own power for the first time, April 8, 2017, from Newport News, Va. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

“In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it,” Trump said of the second carrier. “It’ll be leaving very soon.”
He added that military action could be avoided if Iran agrees to US terms. “Give us the deal that they should have given us the first time,” Trump said. “If they give us the right deal, we won’t do that.”

Also read Oil rises after US urges caution for vessels traveling near Iran

Indirect talks between the US and Iran were recently held in Oman, but no new round of negotiations has been confirmed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that any change of power in Iran would be “far more complex” than efforts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Story continues below this ad

“With Iran you’re talking about a regime that’s in place for a very long time,” Rubio told lawmakers. “So that’s going to require a lot of careful thinking, if that eventuality ever presents itself.”

What it means for the region

The USS Gerald R. Ford will bring more than 5,000 additional troops to the Middle East. Having two carriers in the region will increase the number of aircraft and weapons available to US military planners.

Gulf Arab states have warned that any strike on Iran could widen the conflict in a region already affected by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Most Read
1Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Marco Rubio says US looks forward to working with new govt
2Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: ‘Yes’ won in favour of July National Charter implementation
3Tarique Rahman-led BNP ahead in Bangladesh polls with 200+ seats; Jamaat set to become main Opposition
4Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Unredacted Epstein files identify ‘Sultan’ as Dubai DP World CEO
5‘This victory shows people’s trust’: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win in Bangladesh
6Who is Tarique Rahman of BNP? 5 things about Bangladesh’s likely next prime minister
Also read Expert Explains | US-Iran talks: Why both sides are negotiating amid military buildup

Meanwhile, Iran is facing internal pressure after a crackdown on protests last month that left thousands dead. Forty-day mourning ceremonies are now being held across the country.

Story continues below this ad

The US Navy has said long deployments can strain crews and equipment. Admiral Daryl Caudle recently said extending carrier missions beyond the usual six or seven months can disrupt lives and maintenance schedules.

For now, Trump has left open the possibility of diplomacy while continuing to increase military presence in the region.

(With inputs from AP)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 14, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us