‘Change in power in Iran would be the best thing’: Donald Trump signals tougher line as US boosts military presence

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Pope Army Airfield, in Fort Bragg, N.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, en route to Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

US President Donald Trump said a change in leadership in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen” as his administration considers whether to take military action against Tehran.

Trump made the remarks after visiting troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and confirming that he is sending a second aircraft carrier group to the Middle East.

“It seems like that would be the best thing that could happen,” Trump told reporters when asked about pushing for the removal of Iran’s clerical leadership. “For 47 years, they’ve been talking and talking and talking.”

Trump has in recent weeks said his main goal is for Iran to further limit its nuclear programme. On Friday, he suggested that nuclear limits would be only part of any wider agreement.

“If we do it, that would be the least of the mission,” he said, referring to targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran has long said its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. Before last year’s conflict, it had enriched uranium up to 60% purity, close to weapons-grade level.

How the US is increasing pressure

Trump said the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, will move from the Caribbean to the Middle East. It will join the USS Abraham Lincoln and other US warships already in the region.

In this photo provided by the US Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford embarked on the first of its sea trials to test various state-of-the-art systems on its own power for the first time, April 8, 2017, from Newport News, Va. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

“In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it,” Trump said of the second carrier. “It’ll be leaving very soon.”

He added that military action could be avoided if Iran agrees to US terms. “Give us the deal that they should have given us the first time,” Trump said. “If they give us the right deal, we won’t do that.”

Indirect talks between the US and Iran were recently held in Oman, but no new round of negotiations has been confirmed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that any change of power in Iran would be “far more complex” than efforts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“With Iran you’re talking about a regime that’s in place for a very long time,” Rubio told lawmakers. “So that’s going to require a lot of careful thinking, if that eventuality ever presents itself.”

What it means for the region

The USS Gerald R. Ford will bring more than 5,000 additional troops to the Middle East. Having two carriers in the region will increase the number of aircraft and weapons available to US military planners.

Gulf Arab states have warned that any strike on Iran could widen the conflict in a region already affected by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Iran is facing internal pressure after a crackdown on protests last month that left thousands dead. Forty-day mourning ceremonies are now being held across the country.

The US Navy has said long deployments can strain crews and equipment. Admiral Daryl Caudle recently said extending carrier missions beyond the usual six or seven months can disrupt lives and maintenance schedules.

For now, Trump has left open the possibility of diplomacy while continuing to increase military presence in the region.

(With inputs from AP)