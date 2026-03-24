‘Fake News’: Iran’s speaker blasts Trump’s peace claims as US postpones ‘Obliteration’ of Power plants

The denial follows media reports, including claims cited by Axios, that Ghalibaf had been in contact with US officials — a claim he rejected.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 24, 2026 06:34 AM IST First published on: Mar 24, 2026 at 06:34 AM IST
Bagher GhalibafIran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday denied any talks with the United States. (Photo: X/@ghalibaffans)

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday denied any talks with the United States, pushing back against claims made by Donald Trump that negotiations were underway.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said: “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

He added that Iranians want “complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors” and said officials stand behind the country’s leadership.

The denial follows media reports, including claims cited by Axios, that Ghalibaf had been in contact with US officials a claim he rejected.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said messages had been received through “friendly countries” indicating a US request for talks to end the war, but stressed no direct negotiations had taken place.

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Trump says US in talks with Iran

Speaking earlier, Trump said the US had been in contact with Iranian leaders and described the discussions as positive.

“We’re having very good talks,” he said, adding that Washington was speaking with “a lot of leaders” in Iran, including a “particular senior leader”.

Also read ‘They called, I didn’t call’: Trump speaks out on oil to nukes amid Iran war

Trump also said there were “major points of agreement” in the discussions, and that any deal should address Iran’s nuclear programme and enriched uranium stockpile.

Pause in strikes to allow talks

Trump said he had paused planned US strikes on Iranian power and energy infrastructure to allow space for diplomacy.

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He had earlier set a deadline related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, amid rising tensions.

Iran, however, has maintained that its position on the strait and conditions for ending the conflict remain unchanged, warning that any attack on its critical infrastructure would trigger a “swift and decisive” response.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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