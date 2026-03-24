‘Fake News’: Iran’s speaker blasts Trump’s peace claims as US postpones ‘Obliteration’ of Power plants

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday denied any talks with the United States. (Photo: X/@ghalibaffans)

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday denied any talks with the United States, pushing back against claims made by Donald Trump that negotiations were underway.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said: “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

He added that Iranians want “complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors” and said officials stand behind the country’s leadership.

The denial follows media reports, including claims cited by Axios, that Ghalibaf had been in contact with US officials a claim he rejected.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said messages had been received through “friendly countries” indicating a US request for talks to end the war, but stressed no direct negotiations had taken place.

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Trump says US in talks with Iran

Speaking earlier, Trump said the US had been in contact with Iranian leaders and described the discussions as positive.

“We’re having very good talks,” he said, adding that Washington was speaking with “a lot of leaders” in Iran, including a “particular senior leader”.

Trump also said there were “major points of agreement” in the discussions, and that any deal should address Iran’s nuclear programme and enriched uranium stockpile.

Pause in strikes to allow talks

Trump said he had paused planned US strikes on Iranian power and energy infrastructure to allow space for diplomacy.

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He had earlier set a deadline related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, amid rising tensions.

Iran, however, has maintained that its position on the strait and conditions for ending the conflict remain unchanged, warning that any attack on its critical infrastructure would trigger a “swift and decisive” response.