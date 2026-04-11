‘Iran’s navy gone, air force gone’: Trump says US starting to clear off mines from Strait of Hormuz amid Islamabad talks

US President Donald Trump on Saturday used a series of posts on his Truth Social account since the war broke out to frame the Iran conflict, ceasefire talks, and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Even as US and Iran delegations begin high-stakes ceasefire talks in Islamabad after patching a shaky 14-day truce, Trump took to Truth Social to say that “Iran is losing, and losing big.”

Taking a dig at news outlets for their reportage of the ceasefire, the US President wrote, “The Fake News Media has lost total credibility, not that they had any to begin with. Because of their massive Trump Derangement Syndrome (Sometimes referred to as TDS!), they love saying that Iran is “winning” when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG!.”

He then went on to explain that Iran’s “navy is gone, their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, radar is dead, their missile and drone factories have been largely obliterated along with the missiles and drones themselves and, most importantly, their longtime ‘leaders’ are no longer with us, praise be to Allah!.”

Tankers head to US for ‘sweetest’ oil: Trump

Earlier in the day, Trump said that large numbers of completely empty oil tankers were heading to the United States to load up with ⁠oil ​and gas. “Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are ​heading, right ​now, to the United ⁠States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil and ‌gas anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined – and higher quality.”

Trump said the US has begun “the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz” and described the effort as support for multiple countries dependent on the route. He also wrote that Iran’s only remaining leverage lies in sea mines that could threaten shipping.

The ceasefire announcement

The posts follow his ceasefire announcement earlier this week, where he said he agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks after requests from Pakistan’s leadership and subject to Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He called it a “double sided CEASEFIRE” and said US military objectives had been met.

Trump wrote that both sides have agreed on most points of a longer-term deal and that a proposal from Iran provides a basis for negotiations. He said the pause would allow the agreement to be finalised.

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In another post, he said, “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen,” and added that the U.S. will assist with clearing traffic in the Strait while Iran begins reconstruction.

Across the week, his posts have spoken of military action threats to claims of battlefield success and ongoing negotiations, as talks between US and Iranian officials continue in Islamabad.