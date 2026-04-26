Iran caused more extensive damage to US military bases than publicly known

The scale of the damage has not been fully disclosed by the Pentagon.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 26, 2026 05:15 AM IST First published on: Apr 26, 2026 at 05:15 AM IST
Lebanon Israel Iran WarFadi Al Zein, left, who lost both his homes in Israeli strikes in his village of Khiam and in Dahiyeh, searches through the rubble of his heavily damaged home as a child stands nearby, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

Iran has inflicted more extensive damage on US military bases and equipment across the Middle East than publicly acknowledged, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the assessments.

The report said Iranian strikes since the start of US and Israeli operations on February 28 hit multiple facilities in at least seven countries. Targets included warehouses, command centres, aircraft hangars, satellite communications systems, runways, radar installations and aircraft.

Despite US air defence systems, the report noted that even an Iranian F-5 aircraft was able to strike, underscoring gaps in protection.

Tehran 1600
A residential building damaged by recent U.S.-Israeli strikes is seen with a sign on its wall that reads in Farsi: “We stand till the end,” in Fardis, west of Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The scale of the damage has not been fully disclosed by the Pentagon. US Central Command declined to comment on battle damage assessments, the report said.

Some Republican lawmakers have privately expressed frustration over the lack of information. “No one knows anything. And it’s not for lack of asking,” a congressional aide was quoted as saying. “We have been asking for weeks and not getting specifics, even as the Pentagon is asking for a record high budget.”

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The report added that repair costs are expected to run into billions of dollars and could renew debate in Washington over the risks of maintaining US bases close to Iran.

The Pentagon has not detailed the extent of the damage to US military bases publicly, according to the report, with US Central Command declining to comment on battle damage assessments.

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A woman passes next of a poster of late Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in front of a destroyed building, following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon. (AP)

According to the report, some Republican lawmakers privately expressed their dissatisfaction with senior Pentagon officials for refusing to provide information on the extent of the damage or a cost estimate for repairs.

“No one knows anything. And it’s not for lack of asking,” one congressional aide was quoted by NBC News as saying. “We have been asking for weeks and not getting specifics, even as the Pentagon is asking for a record high budget.”

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The report mentioned that the damage to and cost of repairing the bases could reignite a debate over the merits of maintaining US bases in such close proximity to an adversary like Iran.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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