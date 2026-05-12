‘They will be surprised’: Iran issues warning as Trump declares ceasefire on ‘massive life support’

The ceasefire has largely halted fighting between the US and Iran for over a month, but negotiations have not produced a deal so far.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 12, 2026 06:07 AM IST First published on: May 12, 2026 at 06:07 AM IST
Iran-USIranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran is prepared to respond if tensions escalate. (File Photo)

Iran has said it is “ready for every option” as talks with the United States remain unresolved, with both sides holding firm positions.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X that Tehran was prepared to respond if tensions escalate.

“Our armed forces are prepared to deliver a lesson-giving response to any aggression,” he said. “We are prepared for every option. They will be surprised.”

He also said there was “no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people” under a 14-point proposal submitted earlier this month.

Trump calls ceasefire ‘unbelievably weak’

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between the two countries was fragile and could collapse.

“The ceasefire is on massive life support,” Trump told reporters, adding it had “approximately a one per cent chance of living”.

He also rejected Iran’s response to a US proposal to end the conflict, calling it “totally unacceptable” and saying the United States would seek a “complete victory”.

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Also read Iran US War News Live Updates: Pakistan allowed Iranian planes park on its airbases amid US strike fears: Report

The ceasefire has largely halted fighting between the US and Iran for over a month, but negotiations have not produced a deal so far.

Iran has maintained its position on its proposal, while the United States has not accepted Tehran’s response, leaving the future of the truce uncertain.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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