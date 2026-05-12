‘They will be surprised’: Iran issues warning as Trump declares ceasefire on ‘massive life support’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran is prepared to respond if tensions escalate. (File Photo)

Iran has said it is “ready for every option” as talks with the United States remain unresolved, with both sides holding firm positions.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X that Tehran was prepared to respond if tensions escalate.

“Our armed forces are prepared to deliver a lesson-giving response to any aggression,” he said. “We are prepared for every option. They will be surprised.”

نیروهای مسلح ما آمادهٔ پاسخگویی درس‌آموز به هر تجاوزی هستند؛ استراتژی اشتباه و تصمیم‌های اشتباه، همیشه نتیجهٔ اشتباه خواهد داشت، همهٔ دنیا قبلاً این را فهمیده‌اند.

ما برای تمام گزینه‌ها آماده هستیم؛ شگفت‌زده خواهند شد. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 11, 2026

He also said there was “no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people” under a 14-point proposal submitted earlier this month.

There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal.

Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another.

The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 11, 2026

Trump calls ceasefire ‘unbelievably weak’

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between the two countries was fragile and could collapse.

“The ceasefire is on massive life support,” Trump told reporters, adding it had “approximately a one per cent chance of living”.

He also rejected Iran’s response to a US proposal to end the conflict, calling it “totally unacceptable” and saying the United States would seek a “complete victory”.

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The ceasefire has largely halted fighting between the US and Iran for over a month, but negotiations have not produced a deal so far.

Iran has maintained its position on its proposal, while the United States has not accepted Tehran’s response, leaving the future of the truce uncertain.