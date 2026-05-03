‘If they misbehave’: Trump issues stark warning to Iran over ‘Possibility’ of direct military strikes

Iranian official said Tehran had proposed reopening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and ending the US blockade.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 3, 2026 07:37 AM IST First published on: May 3, 2026 at 06:54 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump talks to reporters before he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said there remains a possibility of renewed strikes on Iran if it “misbehaves”, while adding that he is waiting to see the exact wording of a proposed deal, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said he had been briefed on the “concept of the deal” from Iran but had not yet seen the full text. “They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now,” he said.

He warned that military action could resume depending on Iran’s actions. “If they misbehave, if they do something bad… we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Trump also said the United States was “doing very well” in its dealings with Iran and claimed Tehran wanted an agreement. “They want to make a deal,” he said, adding that Iran had been “decimated”.

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Iranian official said Tehran had proposed reopening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and ending the US blockade, while delaying talks on its nuclear programme to a later stage.

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Iran has said it is ready for diplomacy if Washington changes its approach. Trump has maintained that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and said he was not satisfied with the latest proposal.

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The report said Iran’s proposal includes steps such as lifting sanctions, releasing frozen assets and ending hostilities, alongside future negotiations on its nuclear programme.

The United States and Israel paused strikes on Iran four weeks ago, but there has been no agreement yet to end the conflict.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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