‘If they misbehave’: Trump issues stark warning to Iran over ‘Possibility’ of direct military strikes

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said there remains a possibility of renewed strikes on Iran if it “misbehaves”, while adding that he is waiting to see the exact wording of a proposed deal, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said he had been briefed on the “concept of the deal” from Iran but had not yet seen the full text. “They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now,” he said.