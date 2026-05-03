‘If they misbehave’: Trump issues stark warning to Iran over ‘Possibility’ of direct military strikes

US President Donald Trump said there remains a possibility of renewed strikes on Iran if it “misbehaves”, while adding that he is waiting to see the exact wording of a proposed deal, according to Reuters.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said he had been briefed on the “concept of the deal” from Iran but had not yet seen the full text. “They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now,” he said.
He warned that military action could resume depending on Iran’s actions. “If they misbehave, if they do something bad… we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.
Trump also said the United States was “doing very well” in its dealings with Iran and claimed Tehran wanted an agreement. “They want to make a deal,” he said, adding that Iran had been “decimated”.
Iranian official said Tehran had proposed reopening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and ending the US blockade, while delaying talks on its nuclear programme to a later stage.
Iran has said it is ready for diplomacy if Washington changes its approach. Trump has maintained that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and said he was not satisfied with the latest proposal.
The report said Iran’s proposal includes steps such as lifting sanctions, releasing frozen assets and ending hostilities, alongside future negotiations on its nuclear programme.
The United States and Israel paused strikes on Iran four weeks ago, but there has been no agreement yet to end the conflict.