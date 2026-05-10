‘Those 168 in Minab were children too’: Iran targets White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt over baby news

Leavitt with her newborn; graves being prepared for those killed in the strike on a girls’ school in Minab. (Credit: X/@karolineleavitt; File Photo)

Iran has launched fresh salvos at US President Donald Trump’s administration on social media over the war, this time targeting White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who was celebrating her newborn. In a scathing attack, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia referred to the US strikes on a school in southern Iran, telling the MAGA official that her “boss” killed 168 children and alleging that she justified the attack.

“When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children,” the embassy wrote on social media.

Leavitt, celebrating her newborn, Viviana, wrote on X: “On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy – I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good.”