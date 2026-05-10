‘Those 168 in Minab were children too’: Iran targets White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt over baby news
In a scathing attack, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia referenced US strikes on a school in southern Iran, telling the MAGA official that her "boss" killed 168 children and that she justified the attack.
Iran has launched fresh salvos at US President Donald Trump’s administration on social media over the war, this time targeting White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who was celebrating her newborn. In a scathing attack, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia referred to the US strikes on a school in southern Iran, telling the MAGA official that her “boss” killed 168 children and alleging that she justified the attack.
“When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children,” the embassy wrote on social media.
Leavitt, celebrating her newborn, Viviana, wrote on X: “On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy – I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good.”
The Iranian Embassy in Armenia added a quote tweet on Saturday, linking back to Leavitt’s post, reading, “Children are innocent and lovable. Those 168 children that your boss killed in the school in Minab, and you justified, were also children. When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children.”
On February 28, during the initial wave of US-Israeli attacks on the first day of the war against Iran, a wave of precision strikes targeted a military base in Minab province and the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School nearby. The attack on the school left at least 175 dead, the majority of whom were children. According to reports, the US Central Command used outdated intelligence that indicated that the school building was part of the adjacent military complex.
This is not the first time that an Iranian embassy has recalled the attack. In late March, several Iranian embassies posted images of two high-ranking US naval officers, alleging that they authorised the strikes. The embassies in India, Nigeria, and South Africa, among others, uploaded images of Leigh R Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance.
“Remember these two criminals. Leigh R. Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E. York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in Minab,” the embassies wrote on X.
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