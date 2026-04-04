‘We’re in war’: Trump says downing US jet won’t affect negotiations with Iran

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House. (AP)

US President Donald Trump has said the loss of a US fighter jet over Iran will not affect ongoing diplomatic efforts, insisting that negotiations can continue despite the escalation.

In a brief interview with NBC News, Trump played down the impact of the incident, saying: “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war.”

The remarks mark his first public response since a US aircraft was brought down during the conflict, at a time when military operations and back-channel diplomacy are unfolding simultaneously.

The president declined to share details about the ongoing search-and-rescue mission, calling it a sensitive operation, and voiced frustration with media coverage. He suggested some reporting had failed to reflect the complexity of the situation on the ground.

According to US media reports, one crew member from the downed jet has been recovered and is receiving treatment, while efforts are still under way to locate the second. The aircraft has been identified as an F-15E Strike Eagle, which typically carries two personnel.

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Iranian outlets claimed responsibility for the downing and said the jet was targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, though these claims have not been independently verified.

The developments come amid faltering diplomatic efforts. The Wall Street Journal reported that talks aimed at securing a ceasefire have stalled, with Tehran declining to attend scheduled discussions.

Iran has also reportedly rejected a US proposal for a temporary truce, underlining the growing gap between both sides even as Washington signals it wants negotiations to continue.