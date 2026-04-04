‘We’re in war’: Trump says downing US jet won’t affect negotiations with Iran

The president declined to share details about the ongoing search-and-rescue mission, calling it a sensitive operation, and voiced frustration with media coverage.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 4, 2026 08:03 AM IST First published on: Apr 4, 2026 at 07:13 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House. (AP)

US President Donald Trump has said the loss of a US fighter jet over Iran will not affect ongoing diplomatic efforts, insisting that negotiations can continue despite the escalation.

In a brief interview with NBC News, Trump played down the impact of the incident, saying: “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war.”

The remarks mark his first public response since a US aircraft was brought down during the conflict, at a time when military operations and back-channel diplomacy are unfolding simultaneously.

Also read Iran, US-Israel War News Highlights: Iran rejects Trump’s ultimatum; fire at Kuwait oil complex

The president declined to share details about the ongoing search-and-rescue mission, calling it a sensitive operation, and voiced frustration with media coverage. He suggested some reporting had failed to reflect the complexity of the situation on the ground.

According to US media reports, one crew member from the downed jet has been recovered and is receiving treatment, while efforts are still under way to locate the second. The aircraft has been identified as an F-15E Strike Eagle, which typically carries two personnel.

Story continues below this ad

Iranian outlets claimed responsibility for the downing and said the jet was targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, though these claims have not been independently verified.

Most Read
1US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: Trump announces Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz
2How US special forces pulled off ‘daring’ operation to rescue American airman in Iran
3Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Trump’s deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz is Tuesday evening, says report
4Iran, US-Israel War News Highlights: Iran rejects Trump’s ultimatum; fire at Kuwait oil complex
5‘We got him’: Trump confirms rescue of missing US officer from Iran
6US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: Trump announces Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The developments come amid faltering diplomatic efforts. The Wall Street Journal reported that talks aimed at securing a ceasefire have stalled, with Tehran declining to attend scheduled discussions.

Iran has also reportedly rejected a US proposal for a temporary truce, underlining the growing gap between both sides even as Washington signals it wants negotiations to continue.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments