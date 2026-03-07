Iran-US War Day 8: Who backs whom as Russia reportedly shares intel with Tehran

Iraqi Shiites hold pictures of Iranian supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Tehran, during a symbolic funeral in Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

Iran-US war Day 8: The war between Israel-US and Iran entered its eighth day, with ongoing strikes across Iran and retaliatory missile and drone attacks spreading across the Middle East. The situation remains volatile, with reports of intense Israeli airstrikes in Iran and Lebanon, and Iran launching new retaliatory attacks.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with over 1,230 people killed in Iran, 217 in Lebanon, and 11 in Israel, along with six US troops.

The conflict began on February 28 with a large US-Israeli air operation that targeted Iranian leadership and military infrastructure. Iranian authorities confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials were killed in the opening strikes in Tehran, a development that sharply escalated tensions.

Since then, both sides have launched repeated attacks, while regional powers and global governments have begun aligning with one side or calling for restraint.

What triggered the war

On February 28, Israeli jets with US support carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian command centres, missile facilities and senior leadership locations. The attacks killed multiple top officials, including military commanders and security advisers, according to Iranian state media and international reports.

Flames rise following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Washington and Tel Aviv say the campaign is aimed at crippling Iran’s missile and military capabilities. Iran says the attacks amount to an illegal attempt at regime change and has vowed retaliation.

Day-by-day: Eight days of the conflict

Day 1 – February 28

The US and Israel launch a coordinated air campaign across Iran. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders are killed in strikes in Tehran. Iran declares the attacks an act of war and begins preparing retaliation.

Day 2 – March 1

Iran fires missiles and drones toward Israel and US military sites in the region. Israeli air defence systems intercept many of the incoming projectiles while sirens sound in several cities including Tel Aviv.

Day 3 – March 2

The United States expands its role, with the United States Central Command announcing strikes on missile launchers, naval vessels and drone bases inside Iran.

Day 4 – March 3

Iran broadens its response, targeting US military assets in the Gulf region. Missile and drone alerts are reported near bases in Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Day 5 – March 4

Regional air defences are activated across the Gulf as Iranian drones and missiles are intercepted. Several governments begin evacuating citizens and restricting flights.

Day 6 – March 5

Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes on Iranian missile sites and air defence systems, claiming significant damage to Iran’s military infrastructure.

Day 7 – March 6

Iran launches another wave of missile and drone attacks while Israeli operations expand to targets linked to Iran’s regional allies.

Day 8 – March 7

Strikes continue in Iran and Lebanon, with explosions reported at airports and military sites in Tehran and large blasts reported in Beirut.

Casualties:

1,332 civilians killed in Iran Over 200 killed in Lebanon 11 killed in Israel 6 US servicemen died

Hezbollah joins the conflict: Fired on northern Israel, prompting Israel to expand strikes into Lebanon

Humanitarian crisis: 330,000 people forcibly displaced across the Middle East

Who is supporting whom?

Backing US-Israel campaign

The United States and Israel are leading the military operation. Several Western countries have provided political or defensive support.

The United Kingdom and France have moved naval and air-defence assets to the eastern Mediterranean to protect regional interests.

Germany has supported efforts to limit Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities while calling for a diplomatic solution.

Some Gulf states have activated air defences and allowed US military operations from bases on their territory.

A crude oil tanker has its cargo pumped into a California refinery on March 4, 2026. AP

International response:

The UK, France, and Spain provide military support to allies.

US Congress backs Trump’s military campaign against Iran.

Economic impact: Oil prices surge due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, affecting 20% of global oil supply.

Oil prices surge due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, affecting 20% of global oil supply. Regional escalation: Iran targets US military bases in Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Backing Iran or opposing the campaign

Iran has received diplomatic and intelligence backing from several partners. Russia is reported to be sharing intelligence on US military positions in the Middle East, according to media reports.

Iran’s regional network, often referred to as the “axis of resistance”, includes armed groups and allied governments across the Middle East.

Iran has also threatened retaliation against any country that joins the US-Israel attacks.

Political reactions

US President Donald Trump has taken a hard line on the conflict. Speaking in media interviews and on social media, he said Iran must agree to “unconditional surrender” before any negotiations could take place.

European governments remain divided on whether to become directly involved in the fighting, while many countries have called for de-escalation.

With strikes continuing and multiple countries affected, analysts warn the war could widen further if additional regional powers join the conflict.