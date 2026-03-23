‘You’re fired’: Iran trolls Trump’s catchphrase after his 48-hour ultimatum to ‘obliterate’ power plants

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released a video message telling Donald Trump “you’re fired”, echoing his well-known line from The Apprentice, after he warned Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz.

In the video shared on X, an IRGC spokesperson says: “Hey, Trump, you’re fired. You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”