‘You’re fired’: Iran trolls Trump’s catchphrase after his 48-hour ultimatum to ‘obliterate’ power plants

Iranian officials have said any strike on their energy infrastructure would be met with a response.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 23, 2026 12:58 PM IST First published on: Mar 23, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released a video message telling Donald Trump “you’re fired”, echoing his well-known line from The Apprentice, after he warned Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz.

In the video shared on X, an IRGC spokesperson says: “Hey, Trump, you’re fired. You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The message follows a post by Trump on Truth Social in which he gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the strait. “If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz… the United States… will hit and obliterate their various power plants,” he wrote.

Iranian officials have said any strike on their energy infrastructure would be met with a response. The IRGC also warned that the strait could be closed if Iran’s power plants are targeted.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on X that regional “energy infrastructure and oil facilities” could be “destroyed in an irreversible manner” if attacks take place.

The IRGC statement was issued through the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees Iran’s air defence.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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