‘You’re fired’: Iran trolls Trump’s catchphrase after his 48-hour ultimatum to ‘obliterate’ power plants

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released a video message telling Donald Trump “you’re fired”, echoing his well-known line from The Apprentice, after he warned Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz.
In the video shared on X, an IRGC spokesperson says: “Hey, Trump, you’re fired. You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
IRGC spokesman Zolfaghari trolls Trump in English:— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 22, 2026
“Hey Trump, you are fired!…Thank you for your attention to this matter." pic.twitter.com/q2EWLCQwLc
The message follows a post by Trump on Truth Social in which he gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the strait. “If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz… the United States… will hit and obliterate their various power plants,” he wrote.
Iranian officials have said any strike on their energy infrastructure would be met with a response. The IRGC also warned that the strait could be closed if Iran’s power plants are targeted.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on X that regional “energy infrastructure and oil facilities” could be “destroyed in an irreversible manner” if attacks take place.
The IRGC statement was issued through the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees Iran’s air defence.