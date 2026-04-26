Iran FM Araghchi likely to revisit Pakistan after Oman talks as indirect US negotiations remain stalled

Abbas Araghchi left Islamabad earlier without any visible breakthrough after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior officials.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 26, 2026 06:26 AM IST First published on: Apr 26, 2026 at 06:26 AM IST
abbas araghchi, shehbaz sharif, iran,The Pakistan PMO in a post on X said the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Abbas Araghchi (right) has begun. (Photo: X/@CMShehbaz)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to return to Pakistan after completing talks in Oman before travelling to Russia, according to Reuters, which cited Iranian media reports.

The sequence of visits keeps Pakistan central to indirect exchanges between Iran and the United States at a time when formal negotiations remain stalled.

Araghchi left Islamabad earlier without any visible breakthrough after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior officials. He later arrived in Muscat for the next leg of his regional tour, where he is expected to meet Omani officials to discuss bilateral ties and the wider regional situation.

During his Pakistan visit, Araghchi also met Army Chief Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said the visit was “fruitful” and that he had shared Iran’s position on ending the war, while adding that it remained to be seen whether Washington was “truly serious about diplomacy”.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaks during a bilateral meeting. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan has hosted indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, with Iran continuing to use intermediaries instead of engaging in direct talks with the US.

Iranian officials have maintained that Tehran will not accept what they describe as “maximalist demands”, even after the ceasefire was extended.

Trump cancels Pakistan trip

In a parallel development, US President Donald Trump said he had called off a planned visit by American envoys to Pakistan, arguing that the trip would not be productive.

“I’ve told my people… ‘Nope, you’re not making an 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want,’” he said.

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He added that talks could continue remotely rather than through in-person meetings.

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Tensions remain focused on the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has restricted passage following US and Israeli strikes earlier this year. The US has increased its naval presence in the area, which carries a large share of global oil shipments.

Iran president invokes ‘Tabas defeat’

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian referred to the anniversary of the 1980 US operation in Tabas, describing it as a “historic defeat” for Washington.

In a post on X, he wrote: “The God of Tabas’s sands is the protector of this land’s people,” and said such events should serve as a lesson for global powers.

Despite ongoing diplomatic movement, there has been no indication of a breakthrough, with both sides continuing to signal differences over key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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