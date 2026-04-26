Iran FM Araghchi likely to revisit Pakistan after Oman talks as indirect US negotiations remain stalled

The Pakistan PMO in a post on X said the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Abbas Araghchi (right) has begun. (Photo: X/@CMShehbaz)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to return to Pakistan after completing talks in Oman before travelling to Russia, according to Reuters, which cited Iranian media reports.

The sequence of visits keeps Pakistan central to indirect exchanges between Iran and the United States at a time when formal negotiations remain stalled.

Araghchi left Islamabad earlier without any visible breakthrough after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior officials. He later arrived in Muscat for the next leg of his regional tour, where he is expected to meet Omani officials to discuss bilateral ties and the wider regional situation.

During his Pakistan visit, Araghchi also met Army Chief Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said the visit was “fruitful” and that he had shared Iran’s position on ending the war, while adding that it remained to be seen whether Washington was “truly serious about diplomacy”.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaks during a bilateral meeting. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan has hosted indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, with Iran continuing to use intermediaries instead of engaging in direct talks with the US.

Iranian officials have maintained that Tehran will not accept what they describe as “maximalist demands”, even after the ceasefire was extended.

Trump cancels Pakistan trip

In a parallel development, US President Donald Trump said he had called off a planned visit by American envoys to Pakistan, arguing that the trip would not be productive.

“I’ve told my people… ‘Nope, you’re not making an 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want,’” he said.

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He added that talks could continue remotely rather than through in-person meetings.

Tensions remain focused on the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has restricted passage following US and Israeli strikes earlier this year. The US has increased its naval presence in the area, which carries a large share of global oil shipments.

Iran president invokes ‘Tabas defeat’

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian referred to the anniversary of the 1980 US operation in Tabas, describing it as a “historic defeat” for Washington.

In a post on X, he wrote: “The God of Tabas’s sands is the protector of this land’s people,” and said such events should serve as a lesson for global powers.

۵ اردیبهشت، سالروز شکست تاریخی آمریکا در طبس است که تفوق الهی بر هر اراده دیگری مشخص شد. امسال نیز مدد خداوند، طبس دیگری را در جنوب اصفهان رقم زد و نشان داد خدای شن‌های طبس، خدای نگهدارنده مردمان این سرزمین است. امیدوارم چنین شکست‌های تاریخی، درس عبرتی برای مستکبران عالم باشد. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 25, 2026

Despite ongoing diplomatic movement, there has been no indication of a breakthrough, with both sides continuing to signal differences over key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security.